Minecraft player builds TNT cannon without using redstone

By Pranay Mishra
Modified Oct 07, 2025 13:05 GMT
Redditors reacts to the TNT-launcher without redstone (Image via Reddit)
A Minecraft player made a TNT-launcher without redstone (Image via Reddit/0TriAL/Mojang Studios)

Minecraft players have often surprised the community with their creations. Talented builders have made castles, towers, cities, and other massive structures. Not only that, but players have also created functional machines using redstone. However, creating these machines without using redstone is even more challenging.

A Minecraft player, u/0TriAL, made a post on the game’s subreddit showing how they made a TNT launching machine without using any redstone. The builder added that they are using sand, water, signboard, and lava to substitute all the redstone components.

Water works as the repeater in this contraption, and glass is necessary to guide the TNT out of the exploding chamber. The entire machine works very similarly to a musket gun, where an explosion sends the projectile out of a small space.

u/jeesuscheesus said that if there were a medieval period in the blocky world, this would be a machine from that time. u/NovaStorm93 mentioned that it reminded them of the old days of the Pocket Edition, before redstone's introduction. For those unaware, the mobile version of the game was called Pocket Edition, and it got the redstone after a few years after initial release.

Redditors react to the TNT launcher without redstone (Image via Reddit)
Redditors react to the TNT launcher without redstone (Image via Reddit)

u/r3dm0nk pointed out that reloading the entire mechanism would take around five minutes, which makes it quite unusable. u/WillyDAFISH added that this was how it used to be during the game's early days.

The original poster replied to the comment saying that the loading time could be under five seconds if structure blocks are used. These blocks are not available in Survival mode and can be used to save and load structures. However, u/Leviathan_Dev replied that using structure blocks makes it unsuitable for Survival mode and more fit for an archaic pre-redstone era build.

Amazing builds in Minecraft

A Minecraft player made an LLM model in the game (Image via YouTube/sammyuri)
A Minecraft player made an LLM model in the game (Image via YouTube/sammyuri)

Using all the different blocks in the game, and with the help of some special third-party programs, players have created astonishing structures that might seem impossible. Massive buildings, towers, towns, and even countries have been made in the blocky world. These builds often take days, months, or even years to finish, especially when made in Creative or Hardcore mode.

Another popular aspect of building in Minecraft is redstone machines. Redstone engineers can create functional displays, computers, and even Large-Language models similar to ChatGPT in the game. It sounds unbelievable, but players have made functional AI that operates just using extremely complicated redstone circuits.

About the author
Pranay Mishra

Pranay Mishra

Pranay is a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda. He completed his Bachelor's in English, which catalyzed his foray into journalism. With 8 years of prior writing experience under his belt, and having amassed close to 1 million reads so far in his nascent career at Sportskeeda, Pranay’s hunger for producing informative Minecraft content is second to none. He supplements these efforts by thoroughly assessing his sources and ensuring their credibility.

Before embarking on his current journey, Pranay polished his skills as a writer for multiple websites, where he usually doubled their monthly readerships. He has also started numerous other projects from scratch and propelled them to a higher level.

Pranay appreciates video games as any other form of edifying media like books or movies. Adoring the creative liberty such mediums afford, he prefers being a solo gamer and has relished his experiences so far. Pranay cites Techland’s Dying Light as his gateway into gaming and fervently recommends its ambiance and storytelling to reel in video-game skeptics.

When not poring through the world of Minecraft, Pranay enjoys watching the Rocket League Championship Series and marveling at the skills showcased by its professional players. Coupled with that, he is an ardent fan of popular YouTubers PewDiePie and Penguinz0. Pranay’s other interests include reading books, watching sports, and penning poems.

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
