Minecraft player builds TNT cannon without using redstone

Minecraft players have often surprised the community with their creations. Talented builders have made castles, towers, cities, and other massive structures. Not only that, but players have also created functional machines using redstone. However, creating these machines without using redstone is even more challenging.A Minecraft player, u/0TriAL, made a post on the game’s subreddit showing how they made a TNT launching machine without using any redstone. The builder added that they are using sand, water, signboard, and lava to substitute all the redstone components.I made TNT launcher without any redstone (except the TNT) byu/0TriAL inMinecraftWater works as the repeater in this contraption, and glass is necessary to guide the TNT out of the exploding chamber. The entire machine works very similarly to a musket gun, where an explosion sends the projectile out of a small space.u/jeesuscheesus said that if there were a medieval period in the blocky world, this would be a machine from that time. u/NovaStorm93 mentioned that it reminded them of the old days of the Pocket Edition, before redstone's introduction. For those unaware, the mobile version of the game was called Pocket Edition, and it got the redstone after a few years after initial release.Redditors react to the TNT launcher without redstone (Image via Reddit)u/r3dm0nk pointed out that reloading the entire mechanism would take around five minutes, which makes it quite unusable. u/WillyDAFISH added that this was how it used to be during the game's early days.The original poster replied to the comment saying that the loading time could be under five seconds if structure blocks are used. These blocks are not available in Survival mode and can be used to save and load structures. However, u/Leviathan_Dev replied that using structure blocks makes it unsuitable for Survival mode and more fit for an archaic pre-redstone era build.Amazing builds in MinecraftA Minecraft player made an LLM model in the game (Image via YouTube/sammyuri)Using all the different blocks in the game, and with the help of some special third-party programs, players have created astonishing structures that might seem impossible. Massive buildings, towers, towns, and even countries have been made in the blocky world. These builds often take days, months, or even years to finish, especially when made in Creative or Hardcore mode.Another popular aspect of building in Minecraft is redstone machines. Redstone engineers can create functional displays, computers, and even Large-Language models similar to ChatGPT in the game. It sounds unbelievable, but players have made functional AI that operates just using extremely complicated redstone circuits.