Minecraft player builds zoo featuring every animal mob

The blocky world of Minecraft is filled with different animals like cows, camels, wolves, etc. On top of that, Mojang Studios are now releasing snapshots that add mob variants for almost all animals. Last year the developers added eight new wolf variants, which they followed up with new pig and cow variants . So it makes sense that someone would want to make a zoo with all these different animals.

Minecraft player and Redditor u/Yannou_ created such a zoo, took pictures, and posted them on the r/Minecraftbuilds subreddit. The images posted show a massive zoo that includes all the animals one can find in a Survival playthough.

u/Schmalloe was impressed by the build, and claimed that the zoo looks awesome. Meanwhile, u/iPoseidon_xii insisted on it being a 10/10 build since they have made a lot of zoos in Minecraft.

Comment byu/Yannou_ from discussion inMinecraftbuilds

The Redditor also added that after completing every zoo, they add in a NAPA headquarters, a fishery, a greenhouse, and even an animal sanctuary. NAPA stands for Nature and Animal Protection Agency in their realm.

Comment byu/Yannou_ from discussion inMinecraftbuilds

u/NeonWafflez asked whether the OP has the classic farm animals as they can make a petting zoo or something along the lines. To this, the OP asked if they meant a Farming Simulator in Minecraft as it can be a cool idea.

NeonWafflez reverted back claiming they could make something that’s not typically a zoo but with animals like cows, rabbits, and pigs. This place could be built on the land with a bus so that players can travel around as well.

Redditors react to the zoo build (Image via Reddit)

u/wooq suggested that for the OP's next project, they should fill an entire chest with each item in the game. For example, an entire chest filled with iron ore, diamond, netherite, etc. The user added that dragon eggs stack up to 64, which means the OP has to kill the ender dragon multiple times. Still, the deeplsate emerald ore will be the hardest one to complete.

Players also asked for more details on the zoo (Image via Reddit)

u/Yeet123456789jfbhd asked if the zoo had every animal. To this, the OP claimed that the "every animal" claim might not be completely accurate as they are yet to obtain all the tropical fish variants. However, the commenter said that they were referring to the ender dragon. Redditor u/ShesOver9k also said that the zoo looks incredible.

All the new animals coming to Minecraft

Chickens recently got new variants in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

Minecraft has a lot of interesting animal mobs that make exploration fun. On top of it, these animals serve different purposes, such as providing resources and materials needed to progress in the game. The tamed wolf is a great companion that also helps the player to take down hostile mobs.

Farm animals like cows, pigs, sheep, and chickens are common and can be bred using specific food items. Horses, donkeys, and llamas help with transportation, carrying items across long distances, while dolphins can guide players to nearby treasures

There are also many animals that do not have much use per se but are there to make the world feel more alive. Foxes, bees, axolotls, and pandas are some examples of such mobs.

While the list is already extensive, the developers are further increasing the variety with mob variants. Cows, pigs, and chickens are all getting a cold and hot counterpart. But why should Mojang Studios stop there? There are so many ideas that can be implemented.

Some users want birds like eagles or parrots with special abilities. Others believe the oceans could benefit from whales or crabs, while jungles could have monkeys that interact with trees. Some even want mobs like penguins and seals in cold biomes to make these areas more distinct.

