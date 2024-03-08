Every Minecraft mob with variations

There are over 50 different mobs across Minecraft, with more being added in nearly every major update. And while most of these mobs are entirely unique, others are building off of the foundation another mob has created.

Detailed below are all the Minecraft mobs, with entirely new ones based on them, along with information about what makes these versions unique.

Every Minecraft mob that has led to new mobs

Skeletons

Stray was the first skeleton variant to be added (Image via Mojang)

Skeletons are one of the oldest mobs in Minecraft and have inspired many new ones. Two different skeleton variant mobs have been added to the game, the older being the stray. They can be found in frozen oceans and shoot arrows of slowness at players.

The more recent variant is the swamp-living bogged. These skeletons shoot poisoned arrows, deal greater damage, have lesser health, and shoot slower. This combination of factors makes them one of the most dangerous mobs in the swamp currently.

Zombies

Some zombies can break down doors to attack players (Image via Mojang)

Zombies are another classic mob that has inspired some clones. The first of these is the husk — the walking, dried-out corpses of those who perished in the harsh expanses of the desert. They can inflict the hunger debuff when damaging players, which is dangerous if they have not yet set up an aesthetic Minecraft food farm.

The second of these zombies is the drowned. These variants can be found underwater and may carry tridents, which they can drop, making it the only way to obtain a trident which can be annoying.

Spiders

A cobweb-filled mineshaft, the home of cave spiders (Image via Mojang)

Spiders are the final classic mob on this list with a single variant for their name. This variant is the cave spider, which is found in abandoned mine shafts and the upcoming Minecraft 1.21 trial chamber. They are smaller than regular spiders and can poison the player, making them an obstacle, especially when combined with the cobwebs often found in their habitat.

Villagers

Villagers and their variants have become essential to the game (Image via Mojang)

Villagers are possibly the mob with the most unique variants. The first of these variants is the villager. They are evil villagers, equipped with crossbows and out for blood. Villager variants also include vindicators and evokers, both found in Minecraft's rare woodland mansions.

Villagers also have a friendlier variant — the wandering trader. Like regular villagers, these mobs are peaceful, opting to turn invisible at night rather than fight off hostile mobs. Witches are also a variant of villagers that are generally rare spawns but guaranteed at swamp witch huts.

Ocelots

An ocelot looking at a player (Image via Mojang)

Ocelots were the original Minecraft cats, added long before the furry friends could spawn in villages. Ocelots are still in the game and found in its jungles even now, though Bedrock players can also see them in meadows. Similar to cats, they can be tamed with raw fish, led on a lead, attack baby chickens, and even scare off creepers, like before. Although ocelots may appear similar to regular cats, they have a distinct fur pattern.

Squid

Glow squid are easy to spot in any body of water (Image via Mojang)

The squid was an unexpected mob to get a variant, but it happened anyway. One of the squids found in the game is the glow squid. These are light blue squids that can be seen in the darkest of caves due to their glowing skin. When killed, they drop glow ink sacs, which can apply a glowing text effect to a sign, making them useful mobs for any of Minecraft's best servers with hub areas.

Blaze

Having two elementals might imply more in the future (Image via Mojang)

Blaze are one of the most recent mobs to get a variant. A second element was added in the form of Minecraft 1.21's upcoming breeze. These mobs look very similar to Blaze and attack players with condensed balls of air that can send them and mobs flying, activate redstone components, and more.

There is some speculation that a second elemental mob indicates that Minecraft might get more elementals in the future to finish the set.

Slime

Slimes also come in many different sizes (Image via Mojang)

The final mob to have a unique variant is the slime. These elusive, swamp-loving creatures have a Nether counterpart in the magma cube. Magma Cubes are red rather than green and drop magma charges on death, unfortunately much less helpful than the slime's slimeball drop, which is used in many expert-level Minecraft farms.