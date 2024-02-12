How Minecraft 1.21 update's breeze and wind charge may hint future mobs and items

Minecraft 1.21's recent playable experimental snapshots have added many interesting features to the game, including the new breeze mob. The Minecraft breeze and its unique drop, the wind charge, seem to be air versions of the unique defenders of the nether fortresses known as blaze. The latter drop blaze rods, a physical representation of their element.

This has the game's community reeling with theories and speculation as to whether there will be earth and water elementals added in future Minecraft updates. And, if so, whether or not they will come with their own unique elementally themed items.

Players speculate on the future of Minecraft's elemental mobs

Earth elementals and water elementals

Reddit user u/Vostok32 shared his take on what the two potential mobs could look like and be named. The water elemental is named brine, referring to heavily salted water, while the earth elemental has the name bore, likely a reference to how the mob could tunnel through the ground, boring through it.

Both the brine and the bore feature the iconic elemental cube head of the blaze and the breeze, with additional limbs made up of disconnected boxes. The brine is fittingly styled after a squid, with the design of the bore implying that there is more to the creature hidden just below the surface.

In a similar post by Reddit user u/Luc78as, one of the comments hoped not only for four different elemental mobs but also for a boss that takes design elements from all of them for a giant multi-element boss fight. While unlikely, the idea is interesting.

Earth charges and water charges

Any potential elemental-themed items would need a fitting effect related to their element. Fire charges can start fires or explode, while wind charges can push objects with gusts of air.

An earth charge could potentially be used on any naturally generated block to create a copy of it. This could be done by either placing the copy on the side of the block that the player interacted with or by dropping it to the ground in item form so hoppers collect it.

A potential water charge could act as a single-use water bucket, turning into a single-source block of water at the placement location. Or, to make it slightly better than buckets, it could be a consumable item that fills up a two-by-two area. This would mean that a single water charge could create an infinite water source when used.

With the breeze's inclusion in Minecraft 1.21, there is no telling what the game's future holds. While it is unlikely that any official elements will resemble fan creations, it is always fun to speculate and heartwarming to see the community so excited for the game's future.