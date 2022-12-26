Minecraft player celebrates the holidays with a beautiful Christmas tree build

With the holiday season well underway, tons of Minecraft players who are fueled by the spirit of Christmas have been actively sharing their in-game creations with the rest of the community. Like every year, even Mojang has joined in on the festivities by changing the texture of the game’s regular wooden chests to resemble a present.

Many players are celebrating the holidays by working on Christmas-themed builds within the game. These builds include structures like gingerbread houses, candy canes, statues of Santa Claus, and even different mobs with Santa Hats on. However, some of the most common (and obvious) builds are Christmas trees. One such build was recently shared on the r/Minecraft subreddit by Redditor u/RandomBoyInHere.

Minecraft Redditor embraces the holiday season and builds Christmas tree

The Reddit post includes a small video that showcases the build put together by the user, along with a soothing musical track (Toby Fox's Snowy) from the popular 2D RPG, Undertale.

The video focuses on a Christmas tree that's decorated with a variety of items and blocks. One of the first things viewers will notice is the snow falling softly, indicating that the build was made in a mountainous biome.

The tree appears to be custom-made, as vanilla Minecraft does not feature pine trees or any type of tree that can fit the shape of a Christmas tree.

The leaves of the tree have also been arranged in a top-down sequence (i.e., the number of leaf blocks increases in the direction of its base). A single bell, which is held up by a wooden log, can also be seen on top of the Christmas tree.

The most impressive aspect of the build is the network of redstone lamps the player has connected to the tree as part of the decorations. While there aren’t any decorative stars or baubles in vanilla Minecraft, this is surely the next best thing. The network is fully automated and results in a beautiful display of redstone maps that blink endlessly, moving from the base of the tree to the top.

Apart from the redstone lamp network, the builder has also placed soul lanterns and candles on various leaf blocks. They provide some nice contrast to the Christmas tree since the lamps are exceedingly bright, while the soul lanterns and candles provide a soft and soothing glow.

The use of shaders is quite apparent as well since the moon’s appearance, snowfall, depth of field, lighting, and fog effects are a part of popular shaders like BSL Shaders, Sildurs Shaders, and more. For this build, the player has used a shader pack called Complementary Shaders.

The area around the tree has been exceptionally decorated as well. Players will notice a couple of lamp posts with lanterns on them that provide a warm and soft glow once snowfall begins after sunset. The base of the tree has also been decorated with carpets of different colors.

Reactions to u/RandomBoyInHere's Christmas-themed Minecraft build

The holiday season is one of the most anticipated phases of Minecraft’s yearly cycle. The subtle changes to the game introduced during this period always encourage the Minecraft community to work on holiday themed-builds and truly embrace the spirit of Christmas.

