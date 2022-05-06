Minecraft player creates adorable mini mobs

Minecraft can sometimes be a big and scary place. Deep underground in the caves, things can seem overwhelming, especially with mobs such as the Warden roaming around. A Reddit user named u/TarBunny recently reimagined many Minecraft mobs and what they would look like as cute mini versions of themselves.

Minecraft Redditor reimagines mobs as cute mini versions of themselves

When players flip through the 13 different Minecraft mobs created by u/TarBunny, they can't help but think of how cute these creations are. With complete reimaginings of mobs such as Zombies, Skeletons, the Enderman, and even the Creeper, these cute mini mobs had Redditors begging for more. Of course, these Redditors expressed their opinions down in the comment section below.

Many Redditors simply expressed how much they loved these mini mobs

The mini Piglin is very cute (Image via u/Tarbunny/Reddit)

An overwhelming majority of the Redditors who viewed the post expressed just how much they loved these mini mobs. Not only did players just say they loved them, but many wanted them to be made into merchandise. Things such as plushies, keychains and the like were requested. Unfortunately, however, these items are not available as merchandise at this time.

Many Redditors voiced an opinion to make this into Crossy Road

This cute Minecraft Zombie does look like it could fit into Crossy Road (Image via u/TarBunny/Reddit)

The models do look surprisingly like they could fit into a special Minecraft version of Crossy Road. While users discussed it in the comments, names such as Crossy Mine were thrown about. There is no doubt that these cute mini mobs would be able to win over players in any game or mod created where players were able to play as them.

Other players simply wanted a chance to experience these mini mobs in a resource pack

Players fell in love with this adorable mini Enderman (Image via u/TarBunny/Reddit)

While some players wanted to have real-life counterparts of these adorable mobs in the form of keychains and plushies, other players just wanted to be able to enjoy them in-game.

Many players asked u/TarBunny if there was a resource pack available, particularly one that would also shrink the player down into a tiny size like the mobs as well. Unfortunately, one is not available at this time.

Players would love a mini version of the Skeleton mob (Image via u/TarBunny/Reddit)

With so much positive feedback on these wonderful mini mobs, perhaps there is a chance players could see a mob featuring similar characters in the future. Maybe if players were really lucky they could get officially licensed merchandise to pick up a few of these designs as well, so they could have the cute plushies to hold while they build up their Minecraft worlds.

Edited by Saman