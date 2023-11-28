Minecraft player creates CJ skin from GTA: San Andreas

Minecraft skins come in a near-infinite combination of shapes, sizes, and aesthetic themes. Some players make their own, while others look to the community's incredibly skin-crafting skills. However, one Redditor recently made quite a buzz on the game's official subreddit when they shared a skin they had created in the likeness of Carl "CJ" Johnson from 2004's Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.

Though many players have created GTA-inspired skins, the one shared by Extra-Taste-7184 is quite different from its counterparts. In its essence, it appears to be a miniaturized version of CJ's in-game model in San Andreas, completely eschewing the blocky character model typically used by the large swath of skins in Mojang's sandbox title.

Minecraft fans react to Extra-Taste-7184's CJ skin

The immediate question on many Minecraft players' minds was how creating a skin like Extra-Taste-7184's was even possible.

The original poster was happy to oblige, stating that they had created the skin through the use of third-party software that included Iobit Unlocker and the Persona 4D/5D skin for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition. This provided a folder where players could place skins that don't adhere to traditional norms.

At its core, the software is used to inject playable skins into the game that don't have to adhere to the blocky dimensions of most Minecraft skins.

Naturally, this left fans to wonder if skinning of this nature was even permitted by Mojang. As a matter of fact, Mojang and Microsoft's updated EULA considers this an illicit use of in-game skins.

Comment byu/Extra-Taste-7184 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/Extra-Taste-7184 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/Extra-Taste-7184 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

As a means of clarification, Extra-Taste-7184 pointed out that since skin modifications like the one they used weren't permitted on most servers, they had to show off the skin on a server that didn't alter its conventions to adhere to the new EULA. Many multiplayer servers decided after the controversial EULA changes that they would essentially stick to their guns.

While this means that said servers aren't permitted to be listed on the official Minecraft server list, some administrators were fine with that fact.

Fans play the game in many ways, including making quirky and unconventional skins, much like the CJ one that Extra-Taste-7184 showed off in their video. Mojang and Microsoft may not endorse it but don't seem to chase down players with third-party skins.

Comment byu/Extra-Taste-7184 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/Extra-Taste-7184 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/Extra-Taste-7184 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/Extra-Taste-7184 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Moreover, fans wondered how players could see a strange skin such as Extra-Taste's in the first place. Fortunately, this can easily be addressed by disabling the in-game setting that only permits players to see "trusted" skins, otherwise considered those that adhere to the traditional blocky 3D dimensions that Minecraft is quite well-known for.

All things considered, Extra-Taste isn't exactly hurting anybody by using third-party tools to equip skins such as this, and they aren't playing on officially endorsed servers where they could be penalized. As long as other players are careful, it's reasonable to assume that they could do the same thing with a plethora of skins and not draw the ire of Mojang/Microsoft after their new end-user agreement.