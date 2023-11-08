Minecraft collabs with GamerSafer to create an official server list

Minecraft recently received a series of changes to its EULA, especially when it comes to online multiplayer gameplay, regardless of whether fans are playing the game or hosting a server. On November 7, 2023, Mojang Studios furthered these changes by teaming up with GamerSafer to produce an official list of servers that should be amenable for both players and parents.

The recent EULA alterations were made by Mojang and Microsoft to ensure that multiplayer environments are appropriate for players of all ages. Minecraft's official server list utilizes a set of criteria to display multiplayer servers that fall within the developer's terms of use.

What to know about Minecraft and GamerSafer's official server list

Minecraft's official list has a sizable set of requirements for servers that wish to be added (Image via Mojang)

According to Mojang, the approved server list is all about helping Minecraft fans inform their decisions when picking a multiplayer locale to join. Server admins/organizations won't be able to pay for the privilege of being placed or ranked on the list as they would on some sites. Every server that wishes to be featured must meet Mojang and GamerSafer's conduct requirements.

For a server to be considered on this new Minecraft list, it has to abide by the following guidelines:

The server must comply with Minecraft's Usage Guidelines.

Admins must provide contact information for their server.

The server must have a clearly stated purpose and make it clear what player demographic the server is for.

Community management practices must be in place to punish bad actors and other malign influences within the server. At its essence, the server must provide a welcoming and safe environment for players of all ages and backgrounds, with stable guardrails in place for its player base.

Server owners will consent to be contacted for check-ups by GamerSafer/Mojang to ensure player safety, which will result in servers receiving badges to mark their accomplishments.

Servers can be recommended or broadcast to prospective fans via the server list site (Image via Mojang)

Mojang stated that although this new server list is being made to help players find the right environment for them, it doesn't guarantee complete safety. Even with the best possible protections, insidious players sometimes still manage to join servers and violate the terms of service. Fans are encouraged to keep an eye out for rulebreakers, and parents should continue to supervise their kids.

Unfortunately, while this server list is certainly a step toward creating a more welcoming community, many players have decried Mojang's EULA changes, and the addition of the official server list may not help.

Time will tell if there are any added impacts for servers that weren't keen on Mojang's updated guidelines. However, with the server list in its early stages, the effects may not be felt for a while.