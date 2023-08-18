Minecraft's new report system will punish players for offensive names and skins

Mojang has been gradually tightening the rules and regulations in Minecraft. A few months ago, they introduced a brand new reporting system that allows you to report players, which will then be reviewed by the company. With the latest snapshot, 23w33a, Mojang has now added the option to ban player names and skins as well.

There are no limitations in creativity as users are allowed to keep almost any in-game username they like and use any kind of skin, either ready-made or custom-made. However, this will change soon with the new reporting rule.

Everything you need to know about the new player name and skin reporting features in Minecraft

How can player skins and usernames be reported in Minecraft?

You can report skins and names through the social interactions page in Minecraft. (Image via YouTube/xisumavoid)

In the snapshot 23w33a, you will be able to report players for their usernames and skins by going into the Social Interactions Screen. This screen was added to the game a few updates ago, which allowed one to easily see other users in a multiplayer lobby and interact with them. It also allowed everyone to report anything offensive about anyone.

Now, the reporting section will also show two extra buttons: Player Name and Player Skin. You can accordingly choose which one to report and submit your ticket.

What happens once a player is reported for their skin or username?

There is a chance that the skin will automatically be removed from the launcher as well. (Image via Mojang)

Once a player has been reported for their skin or username, it will be reviewed automatically by a system placed by Mojang. If the name or the skin violates Mojang's community standards rules and regulations, human moderators will take over the case and ban the skin or name from being used by any player in the future. They can even suspend a player if they repeat such offenses.

After a skin is banned from the game, all the players using or owning that skin will have it removed and will be notified about it. Furthermore, they will be assigned a random default skin automatically and will be allowed to play multiplayer and single-player modes.

If a name is banned from the game, the player using that name will be notified about it and will not be allowed to play on any multiplayer world until they change it. However, they can still play in a single-player world with the name. Of course, that name or skin will be banned from Minecraft forever.