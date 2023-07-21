How to fix Minecraft stuck on “connecting to multiplayer game”

With the increasing popularity of Minecraft, especially in multiplayer servers, players can get overwhelmed occasionally. They may encounter issues when trying to join a multiplayer game in Minecraft but get stuck on the loading screen, saying “connecting to multiplayer game” or getting an error message stating that multiplayer is disabled or not allowed.

In this article, we will provide some solutions to the above problem.

Quick fixes and tips for Minecraft error resolution

Various factors could be causing this issue, including:

Game settings that aren't configured to allow multiplayer or cross-play with other platforms.

Unstable or incompatible network connection with the server or other players.

VPN or firewall blocking Minecraft's network traffic or ports.

The server being down or outdated, or your game version requiring an update.

Issues with your Microsoft account or Xbox Live service.

Thankfully, there are solutions to fix these problems and enable a multiplayer world.

Step 1: Check your game settings

Make sure your game settings allow multiplayer and cross-play with other platforms. Follow these steps:

Launch the game and go to the “Worlds” tab. Locate the desired world for joining or hosting and click on the edit button (pencil icon). In the “Multiplayer” section, ensure the “Multiplayer Game” toggle is activated. You can also specify who can join your world from the available options. For cross-platform play, activate the “Visible to LAN Players” toggle to enable seamless cross-play within your world. Save your modifications and attempt to join or host a multiplayer game.

Step 2: Check your network connection

Enact the following steps to check and fix your network connection:

Restart your device and router to ensure a stable and fast internet connection for online gaming. Verify that all players, including yourself, are connected to the same network, especially if playing on LAN. For better performance and stability, switch from Wi-Fi to a wired connection if necessary. Temporarily disable any VPN or firewall, as they may interfere with the game's network traffic or ports. Check if they allow whitelisting Minecraft or specific ports to resolve this. Verify if the server you're trying to join is online and compatible with your game version. Use websites like https://mcsrvstat.us/ or https://minecraftservers.org/ to check server status and details. If the server is down or outdated, you may have to wait for the owner to fix or update it.

Step 3: Check your Microsoft account or Xbox Live service

If you play on Windows 10, Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, or mobile devices, check your Microsoft account or Xbox Live service for potential issues. Follow these steps:

Ensure you are signed in with your Microsoft account in Minecraft and that it is linked to your Xbox Live profile. Verify this from the main menu by clicking on your profile icon. Confirm that your Microsoft account settings allow multiplayer and cross-play. Visit https://account.xbox.com/en-us/settings, then navigate to “Privacy & online safety” and “Xbox One/Windows 10 Online Safety.” Adjust options under “Join multiplayer games” and “You can play with people outside Xbox Live” if needed. Check the current status of “Games & Gaming” and “Minecraft” on https://support.xbox.com/en-US/xbox-live-status to ensure the Xbox Live service functions correctly without outages or maintenance. Contact the support team for further assistance if you encounter any issues with your Microsoft account or Xbox Live service.

If none of the solutions above worked for you, consider contacting Mojang support for additional help. Players can also explore their official website or community forums for more information and tips on multiplayer in Minecraft.