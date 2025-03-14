Minecraft player creates enchanted-sword textures

Minecraft fans are quite excited this year with all the updates that Mojang Studios has been releasing. The developers added new variants for almost all the animal mobs, such as pigs, cows, and chickens. Then the firefly bush was announced, along with the falling leaves effect to improve the game's ambiance. And now fans are coming up with mods and resource packs that bring more variety to the weapons.

Ad

A Minecraft player who goes by u/Lare_ shared a short video on the game's subreddit, showing a texture pack they developed that changes the appearance of the swords based on the enchantment applied. They mentioned that the resource pack has been developed for the newest Java snapshot.

Posts from the minecraft community on Reddit Expand Post

Ad

Trending

Reacting to the post, u/Spiritual_Owl_2234 jokingly pointed out that they felt the pain of getting the Bane of Arthropods three times in the video. For those who do not know, this enchantment is only useful in increasing attack damage against spiders, cave spiders, endermites, silverfish, etc.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Comment byu/Lare_ from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Ad

Another player, u/BlearyBox said that for a second they thought this was an official feature coming with the snapshot because the caption did not mention it was a resource pack.

Comment byu/Lare_ from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Ad

u/33Yalkin33 said that the sword design for the Bane of Arthropods enchantment looks amazing, but it’s a shame the enchantment is one of the least desirable ones in the game.

u/Sylvmf replied that even they thought of the same thing. u/axel_lotle asked how the user managed to enchant the swords without using Lapis Lazuli. Another player, u/suspicous_sardine, replied that it can be done in Creative mode.

Ad

Redditors react to the texture pack (Image via Reddit)

u/thmsgbrt was impressed by the texture pack and asked the OP if they intend to do the same for bows and axes. The OP replied that they are planning to add textures for all tools and armor as well.

Ad

Increasing enviroment and item variety in Minecraft's world

The locator bar is an upcoming feature (Image via Mojang Studios)

For years, the overworld in Minecraft has been more or less the same. No matter where the player travels, they come across the same animals and mobs with little to no variety. This changed last year when eight new wolf variants were added to Minecraft. This year, Mojang Studios made things even better with more mob variants that can be found in different biomes.

Ad

Not just that, but the developers changed the texture of mob spawn eggs to help differentiate among them. However, as seen in this post, adding new textures for weapons and tools enchantment might be a very positive move as it makes things more fun.

Minecraft Live is right around the corner and we know that the new locator bar feature is in the oven. Perhaps Mojang Studios will announce something more in the event on March 22, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!