Minecraft player creates entire Earth map in 1:23000 scale 

Minecraft maps come in countless shapes and sizes, and some players are remarkably ambitious in what they can accomplish with their creations. Some fans recreate entire fictional settings, others build stairways to the stars, and a few devoted players create the surface of our world. Earth maps in the sandbox game aren't new, but one player shared their own unique recreation nonetheless.

On the official Minecraft subreddit, a player by the name of LostinMN_ shared their Earth map that renders the entire planet (minus Antarctica) on a 1:23000 scale. The landscape of each continent, island, and archipelago was painstakingly constructed for accuracy, and each nation even has a flag to mark its location.

Suffice to say, Minecraft fans were incredibly impressed with LostinMN_'s final product.

Minecraft Redditors react to LostinMN_'s remarkable Earth map

As a 1:23000 scale build, LostinMN_ was able to recreate the surface of the Earth and place it squarely within a standard Minecraft world. The screenshots provided indicate as much, as there is a desert and badlands biome to the northeast that obviously wouldn't normally exist in a standard Earth map.

Even so, the attention to detail, down to individual countries, that LostinMN_ paid to this recreation deserves a ton of credit. Earth servers and maps are typically detailed, but not always to this degree, and plenty of Minecraft players took note in the comments to give the creator their deserved praise.

In an accompanying YouTube video, LostinMN_ divulged how they created the small-scale Earth recreation. Specifically, thanks to the blueprint capabilities of the Litematica mod, LostinMN_ was able to impose the image of the Earth's surface and then utilize the mod to inform them on which blocks to use and where to place them.

Although some players noticed some minor details were a bit off in this particular Minecraft creation, they agreed that a perfect recreation is incredibly difficult. Some fans pointed to the Build The Earth (BTE) project being undertaken by multiple building groups, but they're obviously a very long way from making a 1:1 recreation of our planet.

At the end of the day, despite any perceived imperfections or other issues that fans brought up, there was no doubt that the work put toward the build was praised almost universally by members of the community.

Thanks to the welcoming atmosphere cultivated by the game's fanbase, players are encouraged to share their builds and ask for tips or constructive criticism. Others share their builds and inspire their counterparts to make creations of their own. This creates a feedback loop that continuously improves upon the creativity of the entire community.

Who knows? Perhaps one day in the not-so-distant future, players will finally be able to band together and truly create the 1:1 replica of Earth that they have been chasing for years. It may take terabytes of storage, but some fans of Mojang's sandbox game are just that committed.