10 best Earth servers for Minecraft (2023)

Exploring tailor-made Minecraft servers is fun. However, some servers prefer to go with an approach that's a little closer to home.

Earth servers use maps that resemble our very own planet. While they tend to use many of the same basic designs for their worlds, that's more or less where most similarities end.

Each server conducts itself somewhat differently and uses its own collection of Minecraft plugins to facilitate what players need. These servers can also have pretty contrasting overall player counts. Some players may prefer larger or smaller groups accordingly.

If Minecraft players are hunting for great Earth servers to enjoy this year, they have no lack of options.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

ZedarMC and other Minecraft Earth servers worth joining in February 2023

1) CraftYourTown

CraftYourTown offers not only a standard survival multiplayer world but also an excellent Earth map. The server is heavily focused on Towny gameplay, allowing users to build communities together and interact in everyday life with a balanced job system and a player-driven economy.

Towns and cities dot the Earth map, and custom hostile mobs roam the wilds if players are feeling adventurous. Staff and server admins have even provided a wiki to answer any questions that players may have.

2) FadeCloud

FadeCloud released its Minecraft Earth world last year (Image via FadeCloud.com)

FadeCloud offers plenty of different game modes and worlds but maintains an Earth SMP world that players can thoroughly enjoy. The Earth world was released in 2022 and is still in its early goings, giving fans plenty of time to create their own community on the server.

FadeCloud does operate its worlds on a seasonal basis, so the worlds will reset every so often to ensure players don't get bored or clutter the map too much.

3) AppleMC

AppleMC has a smaller player count but offers plenty of events and incentives (Image via AppleMC)

Hailing from the United Kingdom, AppleMC is a young server but already has a fairly large and stable player base. With hundreds of players online regularly, there's no lack of Minecraft fans to enjoy the Earth SMP world with.

The server also regularly introduces weekly and monthly events to keep things entertaining. Players can dive into the Discord server for quick assistance from the staff if necessary. It's unclear how large AppleMC will grow, but it's certainly off to a great start.

4) JackpotMC

JackpotMC offers a quality player count for Minecraft players who love smaller servers (Image via @JackpotNetwork/Twitter)

With a maximum of 777 players, JackpotMC lives true to its name while also providing a closer-knit Minecraft experience between players. The Earth world offered by the server is similar to what many players will find elsewhere. The server also offers custom ranks and loot crates for fans willing to purchase them at a reasonable price.

The staff is also dedicated to its work and has a very hard line against cheaters and in-game harassment, making JackpotMC a great place to get started with Earth survival.

5) ZedarMC

ZedarMC is in its infancy, which some Minecraft players might appreciate (Image via ZedarMC)

Though ZedarMC hasn't been around very long, it offers plenty of different enjoyable game modes for its growing player base. This includes a Minecraft Earth SMP, and the community has been crucial to the world and server's development.

Since the server is new, the voting system has been pivotal in its early months, and the community input will likely help shape the Earth world for the better. If Minecraft fans want to get to the bottom floor of a new server with a growing player base, this may be the pick for Earth survival.

ZedarMC also possesses its own website for mapping out the current state of the world in case players would like to check it out before diving in.

6) Herobrine.org

A niche server that hasn't reached mega status but is nonetheless enjoyable, Herobrine is great to enjoy with friends. The server offers Earth SMP alongside many other game modes. It even has an in-game function for players to create their own iteration of Realms without paying Mojang/Microsoft any real-world currency.

Herobrine also sports hundreds of players on and active at a given time, so players will always be able to find friends as they navigate the Earth survival world.

7) NationsGlory

One of the oldest (if not the oldest) Earth servers in Minecraft, NationsGlory is a very close recreation of our world. Nations rise and fall, and players can work together to create a sprawling empire that stands the test of time across oceans and continents.

The server features modern hardware for players to use, including contemporary technology, guns, vehicles, missiles, and even space vessels to take them beyond Earth itself. Overall, it possesses well over 2000 new Minecraft blocks and entities.

8) GeoFacts Earth

GeoFacts Earth is created by the Geo Facts YouTube channel, which specializes in the geography and history of Earth and humanity. It is a grassroots-contributed server that was constructed from the ground up by its player base.

The server offers a pretty accurate 1:1000 representation of our world as the main map, and Minecraft players can use the Towny plugin to create collective nations, states, and more. What happens between nations is up to them, but players will always be able to find peaceful locations or those embroiled in war.

9) Dat Earth

Featuring a focus on geopolitics and using satellite imagery to shape the world, Dat Earth remains one of the best Earth servers in the Minecraft community. Player-constructed towns, cities, nations, and empires are in a constant flux of war and peace, with some states opting towards peace and others attempting to carve out a path of conquest.

Dat Earth also possesses multiple worlds from different eras of history, including antiquity and the modern day, offering different technological advances for each that players can utilize.

10) EarthMC

With worlds rendered using NASA's satellite imagery of the planet, EarthMC is one of the most realistic and accurate renditions of our world the Minecraft community has ever seen. Millions of players have been a part of the server at some point since its inception, and players can join together to form towns, cities, and nations thanks to the Towny plugin.

Players can even buy and sell real estate to broaden their borders for their settlement. The player-driven economy features over 500 different shop types, and safeguards are in place to deter scammers and other server saboteurs.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes