Minecraft player creates Guitar Hero in-game using redstone

Minecraft's community of redstone engineers can pull off some truly incredible feats in their builds, and this was proven once again courtesy of a Reddit post on January 8, 2024, by user _GergYT. In a short video clip, _GergYT shared a functioning Guitar Hero machine that recognized certain items being held by the player as inputs on the fretboard of the apparatus' bridge.

According to _GergYT, who also maintains a YouTube channel with over 300,000 subscribers, the build operates by using villagers to detect tradeable items. This, in turn, can be registered by the Guitar Hero machine and trigger a corresponding button on the fretboard, allowing them to "hit" the falling blocks of different colors as they fall, depending on which item is being held at the time.

Minecraft fans are astonished by _GergYT's Guitar Hero machine built in-game

It's no surprise that Minecraft fans were blown away by _GergYT's build and wanted to know the intricacies of how it worked. The revelation that villagers were capable of recognizing tradeable items not only helped to make sense of the Guitar Hero machine but also gave players some interesting redstone-themed ideas of their own.

Several fans made jokes related to Guitar Hero's tracklist, including songs like DragonForce's Through the Fire and Flames and Lynyrd Skynyrd's Free Bird. GergYT's device might not be able to arrange Guitar Hero notes quite that quickly. However, it's astonishing that they were able to create a Minecraft machine capable of replicating the popular music rhythm game series.

Many players in the comments seemed to be fans of _GergYT's, and others stated that the Guitar Hero build reminded them of FV Disco, another YouTuber in the Minecraft space who was known to create elaborate redstone contraptions, including musical machines and minigames.

Whatever the case, the impressive nature of the Guitar Hero build couldn't be overstated by fans.

Whatever the case, as impressive as the villager trade item detection is in this build, it's incredible and likely took hours of careful redstone construction to get everything working smoothly. However, _GergYT's YouTube history demonstrates their incredible knowledge of redstone engineering within Minecraft, and they even said this Guitar Hero construct could be built in Survival Mode.

Hopefully, _GergYT will upload a full video of this redstone build's construction process, as it would likely be incredibly difficult to recreate otherwise. Even knowledgeable redstone users might be hard-pressed to construct a duplicate of this build from scratch using only the Reddit video for comparison. Whatever the case may be, players can't deny that the execution of the creation is remarkable.

Although getting redstone ore in Minecraft is straightforward, learning the intricacies of how the material works is a time-honed process. From building contraptions to entire computers within Mojang's sandbox title, redstone mastery pushes the limits of what can be accomplished within the game's engine, and it's always great to see creators come up with new and innovative projects.