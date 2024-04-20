Minecraft player creates hilarious futuristic crop farm using floatater from April Fools update

Minecraft released a special update for April Fool’s Day and while Mojang Studios releases something funny every year for this day, this time it was special. The "Potato Dimension" update added countless different things, many of which are better than everything else they have added in recent years.

For example, the lashing potato that worked as a grappling hook made traversing fun. But it was the floatater that caught everyone’s attention. A Minecraft player created a hilarious crop farm using the floatater and it is as futuristic as it gets.

Let us take a closer look at the creation.

Futuristic farms in Minecraft

Minecraft players and Reddit user David_Umann shared a short clip of the build on Reddit and it is perhaps the most futuristic farm a player has ever built, all thanks to the wonderful floatater block.

For those who do not know, the floatater block works like a rocket engine that can carry other blocks and mobs in a particular direction. When activated by Redstone, the floatater starts flying ahead. This "jet engine" is a great block for many builds, including an automated farm.

Coming to the futuristic farm moving machine, one can see that there are two sets of floatater "engines" in each machine; one pushes the unit forward and the other, a smaller portion pushes it back into place. Once activated by a wind charge, the machine starts by picking up the entire set of carrots grown, followed by other machines doing the same and then dumping all of the crops into the water.

Apart from the floatater, the original poster has used other blocks as well that are usually included in any standard Redstone build. These blocks include redstone (obviously), target block, observer, switches, etc.

While this is not completely an automated farm system that requires a mine cart, hopper, and a complicated network to automatically remove the crops and sort them inside a chest, this is a powerful machine to clear a farm without manually doing anything.

Reddit reacted to this brilliant build positively with mostly praises about the build. Reddit user ZealousidealTie8142 commented that this build looks very futuristic and cool as well. User LOLking3718 commented that they assumed it was a mod before seeing that the floatater had been used.

User Little_Region1308 had an interesting take, not about the build but about the floatater.

They said that the floatater is a great addition to the game and just goes to show that folks at Mojang Studios could add great items to the game quickly if they wanted to.

