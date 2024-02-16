Minecraft player creates massive wind charge and redstone lamp contraption

Mojang will add the new breeze mob in the Minecraft 1.21 update. This mob will shoot wind-charge projectiles that will hit players and knock them back. The projectile is also obtainable and usable by players when the breeze mob is killed. Wind charge was recently made available as an item in snapshots. Hence, players are now testing the new projectile in interesting ways.

Recently, Redditor u/KindlyFoundation1937 showcased how the new wind charge projectile item can be used in a unique way.

Minecraft Redditor creates a massive light show using wind charge and redstone lamps

A Redditor by the name of u/KindlyFoundation1937 posted a video on the r/Minecraft subreddit of a massive redstone contraption consisting of dispensers with buttons on them and a large grid of redstone lamps. The moment the user pressed one button, a dispenser started shooting Minecraft wind charge projectiles toward the other end. This caused one area of Redstone lamps to light up.

Soon enough, dispensers from all four sides started shooting wind charges toward each other, activating a series of redstone lamps. The player simply hovered in the air to showcase the abstract light show.

Users react to Minecraft Redditor creating light show using wind charge and Redstone lamp

Since the original poster created a beautiful light show using the new wind charge, the post instantly went viral. Within a day, it received more than 7k upvotes and hundreds of comments.

Many players hilariously joked that the Redstone contraption and its animation can be so complex to run that it can lag any device running Minecraft. They hilariously wrote that someone should "call the RAM" to fix the issue. The thread continues with more users joining and continuing the joke.

It is safe to say that the wind charge effect and Redstone lamps lighting up randomly can easily tank a device. Even though Minecraft has basic graphics, some contraptions take a lot of resources to compute.

Comment byu/KindlyFoundation1937 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/KindlyFoundation1937 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/KindlyFoundation1937 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

u/Meerkat45K wondered how long it would take before someone rigged redstone lamps tp display the famous Bad Apple music video. Another Redditor, u/lollolcheese123, commented that they thought it was actually the music video at first.

For context, there is a running trend on the internet of displaying or recreating music videos and even games on various devices. Bad Apple is a popular music video that is completely black and white.

Comment byu/KindlyFoundation1937 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/KindlyFoundation1937 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Another group of users discussed how long it would take to collect wind charges in survival mode. As of now, the upcoming breeze mob drops anywhere between four to nine wind charges as items. Hence, players u/literatemax and u/Matix777 started calculating how many wind charges could be farmed by killing Minecraft breeze mobs in trial chambers.

Comment byu/KindlyFoundation1937 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/KindlyFoundation1937 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Overall, many Redditors were fascinated to see the use of wind charges in a massive redstone lamp contraption. Since wind charge is a fairly new item, the post continues to gather views, upvotes, and comments.