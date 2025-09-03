Minecraft player creates mirror effects using mannequin in latest snapshot

  • home icon
By Pranay Mishra
Published Sep 03, 2025 20:10 GMT
The mannequin entity is a new feature in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)
Each new Minecraft feature makes the game more interesting, allowing gamers a new way to play the title. It also shows the direction that Mojang Studios plans to take the blocky game. The recent snapshot, titled 25w36b, might have gone under the radar if the new mannequin feature were not present. A mannequin is a mob-like entity that resembles one's avatar but is not connected to any real players.

A Minecraft gamer, u/PALKIP, shared a video on the title's subreddit, showing how they created a functional mirror. They can be seen walking inside a bathroom made in the blocky world with a large mirror showing the avatar’s reflection. While it appears that the builder may have used some mods to create the mirror, they cleverly used the mannequin feature.

The idea behind the build was simple: a laterally inverted structure of the restroom was created on the other side of the mirror, and the mannequin was placed with the same avatar as that of the player. The mannequin was spawned using commands, and the builder made it mimic the movements of their avatar.

u/maxxcrafting pointed out that the way the reflection moved more slowly than the player added a creepy factor to the entire build, suggesting that there might be a creature on the other side of the mirror. The user was not wrong. It is indeed another entity attempting to copy the player that caused the delay.

Redditors talk about the mirror build (Image via Reddit)
Meanwhile, user u/Zeldamaster736 was not convinced that this method could create functional mirrors. They said that the noticeable delay made it look like an old cartoon gag where someone would pretend to be the reflection by trying to accurately mimic someone else's movements.

u/xfnvgx agreed and asked if Mojang Studios could remove the lag in the future. u/_Jpex_ said that since the update frequency of Minecraft’s world is 20 times per second, there will always be a delay between the client and the entity.

The latest Minecraft snapshot adds mannequin feature

The latest snapshot improves copper lanterns and torches (Image via Mojang Studios)
The 25w36a snapshot for the Minecraft Java Edition is an interesting update, as it adds some powerful features that might fly under the radar for many casual gamers. The highlights include the mannequin entity and the ability to set different world borders in different dimensions.

Players can only summon the mannequin using commands, and it is a living entity. It resembles the player avatar without any connected player, which means that it can behave like an actual player in the game world.

Apart from these, other minor changes include texture improvements, End flash tweaking, and color adjustment of copper lanterns and torches. Players can download the latest snapshot via the Minecraft Launcher and try out the new features.

About the author
Pranay Mishra

Pranay is a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda. He completed his Bachelor's in English, which catalyzed his foray into journalism. With 8 years of prior writing experience under his belt, and having amassed close to 1 million reads so far in his nascent career at Sportskeeda, Pranay’s hunger for producing informative Minecraft content is second to none. He supplements these efforts by thoroughly assessing his sources and ensuring their credibility.

Before embarking on his current journey, Pranay polished his skills as a writer for multiple websites, where he usually doubled their monthly readerships. He has also started numerous other projects from scratch and propelled them to a higher level.

Pranay appreciates video games as any other form of edifying media like books or movies. Adoring the creative liberty such mediums afford, he prefers being a solo gamer and has relished his experiences so far. Pranay cites Techland’s Dying Light as his gateway into gaming and fervently recommends its ambiance and storytelling to reel in video-game skeptics.

When not poring through the world of Minecraft, Pranay enjoys watching the Rocket League Championship Series and marveling at the skills showcased by its professional players. Coupled with that, he is an ardent fan of popular YouTubers PewDiePie and Penguinz0. Pranay’s other interests include reading books, watching sports, and penning poems.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
