Minecraft player creates mirror effects using mannequin in latest snapshot

Each new Minecraft feature makes the game more interesting, allowing gamers a new way to play the title. It also shows the direction that Mojang Studios plans to take the blocky game. The recent snapshot, titled 25w36b, might have gone under the radar if the new mannequin feature were not present. A mannequin is a mob-like entity that resembles one's avatar but is not connected to any real players.A Minecraft gamer, u/PALKIP, shared a video on the title's subreddit, showing how they created a functional mirror. They can be seen walking inside a bathroom made in the blocky world with a large mirror showing the avatar’s reflection. While it appears that the builder may have used some mods to create the mirror, they cleverly used the mannequin feature.You can create mirrors in the new snapshot! 25w36b byu/PALKIP inMinecraftThe idea behind the build was simple: a laterally inverted structure of the restroom was created on the other side of the mirror, and the mannequin was placed with the same avatar as that of the player. The mannequin was spawned using commands, and the builder made it mimic the movements of their avatar.u/maxxcrafting pointed out that the way the reflection moved more slowly than the player added a creepy factor to the entire build, suggesting that there might be a creature on the other side of the mirror. The user was not wrong. It is indeed another entity attempting to copy the player that caused the delay.Redditors talk about the mirror build (Image via Reddit)Meanwhile, user u/Zeldamaster736 was not convinced that this method could create functional mirrors. They said that the noticeable delay made it look like an old cartoon gag where someone would pretend to be the reflection by trying to accurately mimic someone else's movements.u/xfnvgx agreed and asked if Mojang Studios could remove the lag in the future. u/_Jpex_ said that since the update frequency of Minecraft’s world is 20 times per second, there will always be a delay between the client and the entity.The latest Minecraft snapshot adds mannequin featureThe latest snapshot improves copper lanterns and torches (Image via Mojang Studios)The 25w36a snapshot for the Minecraft Java Edition is an interesting update, as it adds some powerful features that might fly under the radar for many casual gamers. The highlights include the mannequin entity and the ability to set different world borders in different dimensions.Players can only summon the mannequin using commands, and it is a living entity. It resembles the player avatar without any connected player, which means that it can behave like an actual player in the game world.Apart from these, other minor changes include texture improvements, End flash tweaking, and color adjustment of copper lanterns and torches. Players can download the latest snapshot via the Minecraft Launcher and try out the new features.