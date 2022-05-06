Minecraft player creates rainbow using 1408 beacons

There are so many different things that players can build in Minecraft. From castles to underwater bases and even a functioning calculator, Minecraft's only limit is the player's imagination.

Recently, a Redditor named u/Dramatic-Evening-763 posted a video to the r/Minecraft subreddit of a build they created of a rainbow using 1408 beacons for the effect. This impressive feat was shown in the one-minute-long video.

Minecraft player creates a rainbow effect by using 1408 beacons

During the short video posted by u/Dramatic-Evening-763, the viewer gets treated to a constant and everchanging light show given off by the many beacons created.

Starting off with purple, the beacons slowly change through the other colors of the rainbow as u/Dramatic-Evening-763 runs past the creations. With so much going on, the system seems to stutter as the rainbow emerges from the horizon.

Many Redditors felt that the rainbow was very well done

(Image via u/Dramatic-Evening-763/Reddit)

When showcasing the video of the rainbow beacons, many Redditors felt that the effect was very cool and very well done. Many of the comments simply let u/Dramatic-Evening-763 know how good of a job they did in creating such an amazing piece of art.

Though u/Dramatic-Evening-763 did let the Redditors know where they got their inspiration for this build from, another thread on Reddit.

Quite a few commentors wished for u/Dramatic-Evening-763 to do this in Survival Mode

The beacon rainbow turning blue (Image via u/Dramatic-Evening-763/Reddit)

While the achievement in doing this is quite a feat in Creative Mode, quite a few of the comments wanted u/Dramatic-Evening-763 to do the same thing, but in Survival Mode.

This would be quite a feat, requiring them to kill 1408 Withers, harvesting a lot of materials, and then spending a long time building and crafting. Still, that did not stop the Redditors from dreaming about that scenario.

Many of the comments wanted to see the video at night time

A look from a bit further away (Image via u/Dramatic-Evening-763/Reddit)

Beacons at night time, especially in this circumstance with all of the colors, would have been a lot easier to see and a lot more awe-inspiring as well.

Perhaps the only complaint; or request that u/Dramatic-Evening-763 received was for redoing the video, but showcasing it during the night so that everyone could see the true beauty of all the work put into the build.

Perhaps players will see the night time version of the build soon

The yellow color looks quite good (Image via u/Dramatic-Evening-763/Reddit)

Reddit is a fantastic place for players to collaborate and come together to create different builds. It also lets creators speak with others and see ways that they can improve their own ideas.

Perhaps players will be able to see the new and improved night time version of u/Dramatic-Evening-763's beacons in the near future, so that it can really showcase the lights and beauty of the rainbow.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan