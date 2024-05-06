Minecraft player creates real-life working redstone leaving fans in amazement

Redstone is one of the most powerful things in all of Minecraft. Introduced in the fittingly named Redstone Update all the way back in March 2013 and slowly expanded upon in updates since, many of the game's most iconic and technical builds are only possible thanks to redstone. And because of redstone's striking similarity to electricity, it's finally been brought to the real world.

Redditor u/We-Make-Projects showed off the early stages of a real-world version of redstone in a recent post on the Minecraft subreddit. This short video shows off a few basic components, such as a redstone torch powered by electricity. There are individual bits of redstone dust, seemingly attached via magnets, that are able to light up when conducting electricity from the redstone torch's block.

But probably the coolest block shown off is the Minecraft redstone lamp. This lamp also uses magnets to align itself properly with the attached redstone dust and actually lights up when the redstone torch is powered. It's initially hard to see in the video, but u/We-Make-Projects increases the brightness 26 seconds in to show off the lamp's glow.

In the comments, u/We-Make-Projects touches on their long-term objective for the project—to recreate as many different redstone components in real life as accurately as possible. They want it so that any redstone creation in Minecraft can be translated one-to-one into the real world and function as expected.

The most interesting item on the list of future plans has to be working pistons. Assuming that also includes sticky pistons, seeing a Minecraft piston door function in real life would be something truly special. That being said, even a basic piston that just pushed objects would be a feat to recreate at the demonstrated scale.

The comments were overwhelmingly positive towards the project (Images via Reddit)

The idea of seeing one of Minecraft's expert-level farms recreated in real life is as strange as it is fascinating. But even this simple showcase is interesting to see function, with most of the comments agreeing that it's a very impressive display of engineering skill and creativity. Hopefully, u/We-Make-Projects continues to update those hungry for more.

As cool as a real-world redstone computer would be, it seems largely impossible (Images via Reddit)

But perhaps the funniest comments were the ones pointing out that a computer could be constructed using these pieces. There have been several lower-power computers made digitally using redstone, so if these components are intended to be one-to-one, then it would only make sense that a computer could also be built from them.

While highly unlikely, as the physical space required for that would be immense, not to mention the cost of producing all these real-life redstone components, the thought is really funny.

Minecraft Java Edition redstone isn't actually possible in real life

Figuring out QC for the real world would also require cracking quantum physics, so not that big of an ask (Image via Mojang)

Unfortunately, there's one big issue that means only Bedrock redstone would be possible in real life. And that's quasi-connectivity, or QC for short. For those unaware, QC is a strange quirk of redstone and one of the biggest features missing from Minecraft Bedrock.

It's a byproduct of recycled code from very early in development. When Minecraft's versatile pistons were first implemented, they reused the code for doors, at least for redstone. However, they never had the top block removed, meaning that anything that powers the space above a piston will power the piston itself.

While it might be possible to fake some methods of QC, such as when a full block would be above a piston, since a current could be hidden in the full block, there are other situations where it would be nearly impossible. This, in turn, means that it's only the Bedrock version of redstone that's actually possible here on Earth.