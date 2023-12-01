Minecraft player creates retractable self-building house

When Minecraft players first enter a new world, they quickly gather resources and build a safehouse. As they progress in this title, their residence becomes more advanced. If a player uses redstone to create contraptions, they can heavily tweak their safehouse to automate almost any action. A similar residence was recently featured on the game's official subreddit.

A Redditor by the name of u/towsti posted a video of how they created a fully retractable and self-building home in Minecraft. The video starts with them arriving near a clearing with nothing but the exterior of that house. After they press a button on the ground, a redstone contraption starts working underneath the clearing.

Then, the ground opens up, and different layers of the house are slowly pushed and stacked to create the structure. Though this is a relatively small house, it is still very habitable. After pressing the button outside the residence once again, the entire contraption starts working in reverse and the house completely goes underground.

At the end of this video, u/towsti showcased the massive redstone contraption that was working underneath the surface to create that self-retractable house. They also mentioned that the contraption takes two minutes and 21 seconds to build this home and two minutes and four seconds to dismantle it.

Users react to Minecraft player creating a self-building house

These kinds of massive and unique redstone contraptions always capture a lot of attention on Minecraft's subreddit. Within a day, u/towsti's post received more than five thousand upvotes and over two hundred comments. People were blown away by how well the contraption was able to automatically create and retract an entire house.

One Redditor humorously noted how one would not 3D print a residence but stops their sentence midway after seeing the video. This is a clear reference to how similar the contraption looks to an actual 3D printer that creates an object in layers.

u/towsti also commented on the post and stated that it was an 8x8x8 retractable house. They credited Xyor for the "self-returning engine design." They also mentioned Polyphia, since they used this popular band's song in the video.

Apart from that, most Minecrafters simply appreciated the original poster for the redstone contraption they'd created.

Though some Redditors were extremely impressed by this retractable house, they humorously pointed out how u/towsti had TNT blocks inside it. The original poster responded that they'd made a backup of the world before creating the entire machine.

Overall, several Minecraft Redditors were amazed by how u/towsti created a redstone contraption that automatically builds a house and then makes it go underground. The post continues to gather views, upvotes, and comments.