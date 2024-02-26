Minecraft player creates scaled recreation of the Solar System

Minecraft fans are always astonishing their peers with new builds and creations, and the Redditor u/bubbaflubba2 recently shared an incredible scaled recreation of our real-world solar system. On the game's official subreddit, u/bubbaflubba shared a collection of screenshots showing their solar system recreation, complete with builds of our yellow sun and planets like Saturn and Jupiter.

To ensure that Minecraft fans knew that they were working at scale, u/bubbaflubba even provided a screenshot showing our sun compared to the various planets in our system. As expected, planets like Saturn and Uranus were their appropriate sizes by comparison. Players were astonished at the level of detail, especially when it came to recreating the surface of the sun in particular.

Minecraft players heap praise on u/bubbaflubba2's solar system build

While the Minecraft build had to make some concessions for scaling due to the limitations of the game engine, fans were nonetheless very impressed with u/bubbaflubba's build, particularly heaping praise on the many lashing solar flare-like features on the surface of the sun, leading some players to mistake the sun for an ad while scrolling the subreddit's feed.

Bubbaflubba shared that they used a combination of orange concrete for the core of the sun while accenting it on the exterior with the use of orange and red stained glass blocks, creating an outer transparency that blended with the interior of the sun. This helped create the illusion of lashing heat on the outside of the sun's surface while keeping it from being a mono-color build.

While many Minecraft fans were impressed with the build, they had their nitpicks. Foremost among them were that Minecraft shaders were being used for the build to enhance the visual quality (although this certainly isn't a bad thing), and the fact that Neptune was too blue for how it appears in the real world, as the real Neptune is much more pale.

Many players also said in a joking manner that u/bubbaflubba should create a 1:1 scale version of the build, though given the fact that one in-game block measures out to about one square meter in real-world measurement, a mega-build of that caliber would likely be impossible. The Minecraft engine simply wouldn't be able to accommodate the vast amount of blocks due to its build limit, as the sun alone would require 1.4 million kilometers' worth of blocks to be accurate to its real size.

Still, fans heaped praise on u/bubbaflubba's Minecraft build, remarking that the amount of time spent on each solar body was incredibly impressive. It's unclear if u/bubbaflubba created this Minecraft build manually or used mods or third-party tools like WorldEdit or its alternatives, but even if the latter was the case, the amount of dedication to the build shines through.