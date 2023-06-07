Minecraft player creates shooting range to kill villagers

Minecraft's villager mobs have been in the game for years, but not every player necessarily enjoys their presence. While some fans enjoy trading with villagers and protecting them, others have subjected them to torture machines or outright kill them on the spot.

Such was the case for Minecraft Redditor GhoulMagnets, who shared their new semi-automatic firing range where villagers are deployed and killed by players using a bow and arrows. The villagers run around in the course but are contained to a certain extent, making them targets in a player's bow aiming practice.

In the comments, the reaction from Minecraft fans ranged from praise and jokes to feeling a fair amount of sympathy for the villagers being subjected to target practice.

Minecraft Redditors react to GhoulMagnets' villager firing range

Reactions on the Minecraft subreddit to GhoulMagnets' build ranged from sympathy to appreciation.

Another subreddit known as r/Villagerrights was also mentioned on more than a few occasions. Users joked that the subreddit dedicated to the ethical treatment of villager mobs would be up in arms over the firing range.

Players bantered back and forth as to whether villager mobs should be killed in what some fans considered a fairly cruel way. However, others chimed in to remind commenters that villagers aren't living entities. A few fans made statements referencing real-world violence and atrocities, but the moderators addressed them and removed them quickly.

Many Minecraft players also misconstrued the title of the original post. They believed that they would see a range where villagers would fire arrows at targets themselves, not becoming the targets of a player.

Killing and torturing villagers is certainly not a new phenomenon among the game's community. Creators, large and small, have constructed devices centered on killing villagers, though some fans take the design of these structures more seriously than others.

GhoulMagnets themself remarked that their firing range was a silly invention and questioned why others would care about virtual villagers so vehemently. However, that didn't exactly stop some commenters from jokingly referring to GhoulMagnets as sadistic or psychopathic.

Whatever the case might be, it's important to note that Mojang DID add the capability for players to kill villagers when they were introduced. If the developers had any form of ethical quandary surrounding the killing of villagers, they surely would have disallowed the ability to do so.

If nothing else, this Reddit build did inspire a few other players in the thread to create their own villager-slaying devices. Sure, some fans may consider devices like these somewhat cruel, but players have long killed and farmed other mobs in the game, and villagers are no exception.

All in all, villagers may be helpful, but some players simply don't value them as much. If Mojang allows players to kill villagers in-game, some members of the community will surely take the developers up on the opportunity. It may not be every player's preference, but the amount of freedom within the game does allow for it.

