Minecraft player creates snake game using redstone blocks

Minecraft gives players unlimited blocks and space to create almost anything they want. This expansive game also has redstone items and blocks that can automate and power up other blocks. Most players use redstone to create small farms and simple machines, but some take it to a whole new level. Something similar was recently posted on Minecraft's official Reddit page.

Redditor u/mattbatwings recently posted a video of a highly complex redstone contraption they made that can run the classic mobile game Snake. For the uninitiated, the player needs to direct a snake to eat something for it to grow in length, and as the snake gets longer, the game will become more difficult.

The creator of the complex redstone contraption built the screen with light blocks that will illuminate. Behind the screen, the massive redstone-generated computer can be seen running the entire game. At the front, four pressure plates are provided for controlling the snake's path whenever players press one of them.

This Redditor is quite famous in the Minecraft community for building several massive redstone-powered computers in the sandbox. One even has the option to play simpler games like Wordle and 2048.

Users react to Minecraft player's massive redstone contraption of Snake

These gigantic redstone computers are extremely rare to witness since they can take a long time to build. Only a handful of Minecrafters can actually convert the game's code into a redstone contraption. Hence, this post was quite famous on Reddit for obvious reasons. Within a day, it received over a thousand upvotes and several comments.

One Redditor didn't comment on the popular snake game inside the sandbox title. Instead, they challenged the original poster to create another classic we all know and love in the game—Tetris. Since the original poster has already built several minigames with redstone computers, he humorously challenged the Redditor to scroll through his profile and find the 'Tetris' game in one of the posts.

Another Redditor was curious to know how long it took u/mattbatwings to create the iconic game with redstone. The original poster revealed that it took them a few weeks to build the entire computer. Such a feat is extremely impressive, especially considering the contraption's complexity. Even though the original poster is well-versed in creating these redstone computers, the dedication and speed are still commendable.

Several Redditors also voiced concerns about whether the moderators will take the post down. For the past few months, members of Minecraft's official Reddit page have been protesting against the moderation team of the page due to the unfair removal of posts. Hence, they feared even this stunning post would be removed.

Overall, the post was very well-received by the community, as many appreciated the iconic game made with loads of redstone contraptions. Several Redditors also went to the profile page of u/mattbatwings and were amazed to see many other redstone projects. Although the number of upvotes does not do justice to how magnificent the redstone project is, the post continues to gather attention.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes