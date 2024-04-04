Minecraft player creates working cable car in April Fools' snapshot

The most recent of Minecraft's hilarious April Fools' updates is centered around the poisonous potato, which is widely considered the most useless item in the game. Despite the strange concept, the snapshot came with a lot of interesting and cool content. One of the most technically compelling of these additions was the floatater, which can push a massive 61x61x61 area of blocks.

Reddit user u/SurrogateMonkey took full advantage of these more powerful Minecraft redstone pistons and created both a stylish and functional cable car. This article explores more details.

The cable car build itself

The villager acting as the car's operator really helps sell the build (Image via Mojang Studios)

SurrogateMonkey's cable car build is adorable, simple, and effective. The floatater is connected to the cable car's roof, mimicking how the real ones operate. The car is made out of partially oxidized copper and even features a villager as a stand-in operator.

It's also a nice showcase of how floataters could be incredibly useful for moving players and other entities around with ease.

Community reaction

The community's reaction to the build was quite warm, calling it impressive. This is a great way to describe the build, as its simplicity is enough to inspire others to experiment with the block.

While there was praise for the build, many comments have focused on lamenting the fact that such a powerful and unique block is stuck within an April Fools' update rather than being one of Minecraft 1.21's many features. The block could revolutionize redstone in a way that sculk sensors, allay, and wind charges simply can't.

There were also a few redstone engineers in the comments, pointing out that floataters make flying machines much more accessible to casual players. Since flying machines can be up there with Minecraft's most advanced farms and redstone contraptions, having an easier way to tinker with them would be very useful.

Will this ever be possible in vanilla Minecraft?

This wouldn't be the first time Mojang was testing future content in joke snapshots (Image via Mojang Studios)

Thankfully, for players disappointed in the floatater not being vanilla, there's a possibility that a version of it is coming to the game. Mojang has historically used the April Fools' snapshots to test content without the community's knowledge. For example, the Ultimate Content snapshot was a test for custom dimension data pack support.

This means a version of the floatater might be just around the corner. It probably wouldn't work the same way, but seeing the item implemented is an interesting potential glimpse into Mojang's idea pool.