Minecraft player discovers one of the rarest features in-game

Minecraft possesses many rare features, structures, and other content in its game worlds, and one Redditor believes they have spotted one of the rarest occurrences in the game. On the game's official subreddit, the player Manuelendler shared their discovery: a fossil buried into a wall of stone blocks complete with eight diamond ore blocks and a few gold ore blocks as well.

Manuelendler shared the post with the title "Probably the rarest structure in the game." Although fossils aren't technically structures at all (they're considered features in Minecraft's code), finding a fossil with diamonds is nonetheless quite a rare occurrence. In the comments, players discussed just how rare a diamond fossil really is, as some fans had different experiences.

Minecraft players discuss the rarity of diamond fossils in the game world

It's admittedly difficult to find concrete information on the rarity of diamond fossils in Minecraft worlds. What is known is that each in-game chunk in or underneath deserts, swamps, and mangrove swamps has two opportunities to generate a fossil. Each fossil has a 1/64 chance to generate in those two attempts, so they don't appear all that often.

Be that as it may, some Minecraft fans remarked in the comments that they had found quite a few diamond fossils in their own worlds. Some even stated that they'd seen more fossils carrying diamond ores than they have fossils carrying coal ore, which is another potential generation variant.

Conversely, some Minecraft fans said they'd rarely seen a fossil encrusted with diamond ore. This may be because every world seed is different, and some may generate terrain, features, in structures in a way that fossils appear more or less often. Whatever the case, the fossil shown in Manuelendler's original post did have a high volume of diamond ore even compared to others of its kind.

This did leave some players to wonder if the fossil was actually naturally occurring or if Manuelendler had staged the screenshot. However, Manuelendler provided both the coordinates and the world seed so that other fans could find the same fossil for themselves if they wanted.

So, in the end, one must ask: was Manuelendler's find a rare one? There's certainly some dispute that continues to carry on in the comments, but diamond fossils are certainly no common occurrence compared to other generated features and structures in the Overworld. Moreover, this encased fossil wouldn't be easy to spot in something like Spectator Mode due to its lack of exposed air.

At the end of the day, it likely comes down to specific world seeds to determine just how rare a given diamond fossil really is. Even though these features have specific biomes where they generate more commonly, spotting one at all still takes some time and diligence. Even if Manuelendler didn't find the rarest feature in Minecraft, they may have gotten quite close to it based on available data.