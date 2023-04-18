7 easy ways to find diamonds in Minecraft (2023)

Diamonds are one of Minecraft's most coveted resources, but they aren't always easy to find. Toiling for long stretches of time in a mine doesn't always result in high diamond yields, especially if players aren't familiar with the process.

Fortunately, the Minecraft community has found more than a few ways to get diamonds fairly easily. The methods vary and have very different requirements, but this just means players can use the one that suits them best or fits whatever resources they have available.

For Minecraft fans who want to snag some diamonds for their builds and crafting recipes, it is a good time to take a look at some easy methods to find the resource.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Subterranean fossils and 6 other great ways to get diamonds easily in Minecraft

1) Removing sculk in the deep dark

Due to the way that diamond ore generates in Minecraft, air exposure is a problem. Diamond ore is less likely to appear if the block has the potential to generate and face open air. This is what makes the deep dark biome underground so great for finding diamonds.

Sculk blocks will cover the diamond ore but will still allow it to generate. Simply head down to the nearest deep dark biome underground with a gardening hoe and destroy as much sculk as possible. Diamonds are quite likely to appear, thanks to the combination of elevation and limited air exposure.

2) Checking ancient cities

On the subject of the deep dark biome, ancient city structures are another great way to find diamonds in Minecraft.

Players will need to be careful not to disturb the sculk shriekers in the structure (destroying them is helpful). However, if they can stay away from the shriekers and the Warden, they can find more than a few diamonds without much effort.

Not only does the ancient city itself hold diamond gear in its loot chests on occasion, but ore deposits tend to generate in the area surrounding the city. While these ore deposits can vary, they can occasionally contain diamond ore.

3) Subterranean fossils

If Minecraft players are venturing through desert, swamp, or mangrove swamp biomes, they may want to mine underground and keep an eye out for fossils. These naturally generating structures typically only contain bone blocks. However, when the fossil generates at the height level Y=0 or lower, it will contain diamond ore blocks.

Since finding fossils can be tricky, if you are using this method, it's highly advised to copy your world seed and place it into a third-party mapping site like Chunkbase.com. These sites not only show players where fossils are buried in the world but can also point out which ones are at Y=0 or below.

4) Create a mini tunnel bore

Normally, creating a machine capable of doing a player's mining for them is pretty complex and would require a ton of redstone expertise. However, thanks to the efforts of the Minecraft content creator Mysticat, it's possible to create a very small tunnel bore with just a handful of blocks.

None of these blocks are particularly difficult to procure and won't require redstone dust to operate. The machine operates off the TNT duplication glitch, which will blow up the area in front of the machine before it moves forward.

Simply build this machine as far underground as possible and turn it on. It should be fully capable of unearthing a ton of diamonds without any input from the player.

5) Scouring badlands mineshafts

Although diamonds can be found in many different generated structures in Minecraft, abandoned mineshafts can allow players to easily collect a few as they explore.

To elaborate, badlands biomes often have several abandoned mineshafts that are explorable at the surface level. Sometimes, these mineshafts can even have loot minecarts simply sitting out in the open.

Though these minecart chests won't always carry diamonds, they can occasionally include them in their loot tables, making them easy pickings for Minecraft players as they stroll through the badlands.

6) Blast mining

If Minecraft fans don't want to necessarily create a tunnel bore, they can still get plenty of mining done with good old-fashioned TNT blocks.

Thanks to the sizable blast radius a few TNT blocks can create, players can set off a few blasts and uncover tons of different ores. If fans know where to find diamond ore when it comes to elevation (the lower the height level, the better), lining the area with as many TNT blocks as possible can result in a ton of diamonds.

Just be careful not to stand too close to the blast area, and be wary of lava flows that may result from destroyed blocks nearby.

7) Using X-Ray resource packs

Some Minecraft players may consider using X-ray packs as cheating, but other fans don't have this issue.

By switching a texture pack out with an X-ray resource pack, players can see through the layers of stone blocks underground and immediately spot any ore blocks they might need, including diamonds. There are a ton of different resource packs that provide X-ray vision, some of which are also configurable for a little extra customization.

Once players are content with the number of diamonds they've collected, they can always disable their X-ray pack and return to traditional Minecraft gameplay.

