5 best Minecraft 1.19.2 seeds for Mangrove Swamps

The Mangrove Swamp is a brand new biome that is currently available in Minecraft 1.19.2. It was added a few months ago with The Wild Update. For years, players have been waiting for an alternate type of swamp biome since they were bored with the regular one. This dense and murky biome is full of new mud blocks and mangrove trees.

Though the biome was released six months ago, there are plenty of players who still haven't found one. It is safe to say that it is not the most common biome in Minecraft. Users who are having trouble locating the new biome can create a custom world using seeds in which they will find several Mangrove Swamps generated near spawn. Here are five seeds they can consider using.

Explore the Mangrove Swamps using these seeds for Minecraft 1.19.2

5) Mangrove Swamp near Jungle (Seed: 90040)

Players will spawn at the edge of two biomes in Minecraft 1.19.2 (Image via Mojang)

In this seed, players will not only be able to explore the new Mangrove Swamp, but they will also have instant access to the Jungle biome and a ruined portal with a gold block.

Players will spawn in a rare Jungle biome variant that generates loads of bamboo. After walking a few blocks, they will find the ruined portal right at the edge of the new biome.

Coordinates of the biome: (X: -12, Z: -85)

4) Hilly Mangrove Swamp patches (Seed: -34547864332)

The Mangrove Swamp in this Minecraft 1.19.2 seed will be patchy and generate on hills (Image via Mojang)

If players want to find a uniquely generated Mangrove Swamp, this is a great seed to check out. Players will first spawn in a savanna biome that leads to massive mountains with a lot of dark mud blocks.

Soon, explorers will be blown away by the weird generation of the new biome on hills and mountains, while the flat area generates a scattered jungle biome. Apart from the patchy biome, they will also find a massive swamp region nearby.

Coordinates of the biome: (X: 356, Z: 57)

3) Mangrove Swamp and Pillager Outpost (Seed: 76485346246799)

This Minecraft 1.19.2 seed spawns players in a small Mangrove Swamp with a Pillager Outpost (Image via Mojang)

This is a great seed for players looking for a Mangrove Swamp because it spawns them right next to one. However, beginners must be aware of their surroundings since a Pillager Outpost generates right beside a small patch of the biome.

The structure has two prison cells that have a chance to spawn Allays as well. If players go around the Pillager Outpost, they will find another patch of the new biome.

2) Massive Mangrove Swamp area (Seed: 8845677564)

This Minecraft 1.19.2 seed has one of the largest Mangrove Swamps on the list (Image via Mojang)

When players jump into this seed, they may initially find themselves disappointed, since they spawn in a desert biome. However, they will soon find a desert village and a temple as well.

Once they get closer to the coordinates below, they will find another desert village beside an extremely massive Mangrove Swamp. The biome extends for hundreds of blocks and ends next to yet another desert village.

Coordinates of the biome: (X: 30, Z: 489)

1) Spawn in a massive Mangrove Swamp (Seed: 29346762msf)

Gamers who use this seed will spawn in the biome (Image via Mojang)

Players who want immediate access to a Mangrove Swamp will appreciate this Minecraft 1.19.2 seed, since it directly spawns a player inside one. Explorers will have direct access to all the new blocks.

Additionally, the biome stretches far and wide, giving players sufficient area to work with when building a base. Due to the spawn chunks, players will also be able to create automatic farms that will not unload.

