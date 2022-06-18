5 best village seeds for Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft is a game with many features, spread from the mechanically deep to the surface level, from thematic and fun but not useful to vital for a good survival world. Villages are one of the most mechanically deep and vital areas of Minecraft for survival.

Players can trade with villagers for handy items, kill the village’s iron golem for quick access to iron, or loot the hay and farms that generate with them to get an abundance of food.

Five amazing Minecraft 1.19 seeds for villages and other good spawns

5) Freezing spawn

A seedmap render of the seed (Image via ChunkBase)

The seed is: -5224658538943565064

Taiga village: -256, 128

Taiga Village: -288, -512

Taiga Village: 96, -752

Plains Village: 336, -512

Snowy Village: 144, 144

Plains Village: 640, 112

Pillager outpost: 368, -944

Taiga village: 544, -1056

This seed spawns users inside a snowy taiga biome, with snowy and other taiga biomes surrounding them. There are a few villages scattered in every direction from spawn.

There is a witch hut in a swamp biome to the east, just a few hundred blocks from spawn. To the north of spawn, inside the sprawling taiga biomes that extend for more than a thousand blocks, there is a pillager outpost and another village.

These pillagers should give gamers access to a crossbow in no time, should they prefer that over the traditional bow.

4) Good badlands

A seedmap render of the seed (Image via ChunkBase)

The seed is: 4211524794645728502

Desert village: -784, -992

Desert village: -720, -528

Desert village: -384, -240

Desert village: -144, -864

Desert village: 272, -480

Plains village: 256, -944

Savannah Village: 384, 240

This seed spawns players on the outskirts of a massive badlands biome, also on the coastline of a likewise enormous ocean. The ocean stretches for more than 4000 blocks and has too many shipwrecks to count, as well as numerous ocean monuments. There are seven villages, all within about 800 blocks of spawn.

There are also five ruined portals near the badlands villages, which, when combined with the villages and vast amounts of shipwrecks, should be pretty effective in getting users into the mid and late-game stages of Minecraft.

3) Shipwreck spawn

A seedmap render of the seed (Image via ChunkBase)

The seed is: 3918676307367147077

Plains Village: -496, 384

Plains Village: -320, 880

Snowy Village: 608, 576

Taiga Village: 848, 304

Plains biome: 704,-704

Plains village: -1008, -1952

This seed spawns gamers on the coast of a massive ocean biome with more than 30 shipwrecks in it, in addition to more than half a dozen ocean monuments.

There is also a considerably sized mushroom island in the middle of this ocean. It has a handful of smaller mushroom islands off to the side.

While these ocean monuments might be too challenging to take on at the start, the numerous shipwrecks, villages, and buried treasures should help players prepare enough to potentially take them on.

2) Mushroom monument

A seedmap render of the seed (Image via ChunkBase)

The seed is: -1206126118508760969

Plains village: 1152, -1040

Plains village: 1088, -1232

Taiga village: -1856, -1008

Plains village: -832, 896

Plains village: 224, 1296

Plains village: -528, 1296

Plains village: -864, 1648

Plains village: -352, 1824

This seed spawns users in a forest biome next to a beachhead for a massive ocean biome. This ocean biome has a series of decently sized mushroom islands.

However, this ocean also has a whopping six ocean monuments inside, making this a fantastic Minecraft seed for those who like prismarine, as the farms that could be made on this world have incredible potential.

This ocean biome also holds the wreckage of more than 25 ships, meaning this ocean alone should be enough to have gamers more than ready to jump into the later stages of Minecraft’s progression.

This Minecraft seed also has more to offer than just this ocean. There are two villages to the northeast, around one thousand blocks away, another village to the northwest, around a thousand blocks away, and then a whopping five villages on the southern side of the ocean.

They are all within a one thousand block square, with the nearest village also around a thousand blocks away.

1) Split decision

A seedmap render of the seed (Image via ChunkBase)

The seed is: -4104128986164017451

Plains Village: 352, -464

Plains Village: -1232, 224

Plains Village: -992, 368

Pillager Outpost: -656, 1264

Plains Village: -304, 1280

Plains Village: 640, 208

Woodland Mansion: 1720, 616

To the north, there are two small inland seas, with a combined shipwreck count of seven, as well as seven buried treasures. There is also a pillager outpost and a plains village in the small land area between the two bodies of water.

To the west, a windswept hills biome separates a plains biome and a swamp biome. The plains biome on the far side of the mountains has two villages and a ruined portal.

To the south, a combination of forest biomes eventually leads to a plains biome. This plains biome is host to a pillager outpost and a village.

To the east, however, is where the seed gets interesting. There are three ruined portals, a plains village, and then, within 1800 blocks of spawn: a dark forest biome with a woodland mansion.

This structure is one of the rarest that Minecraft has to offer, making its proximity to spawn quite lucky.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and solely reflects the writer’s opinions.

