Minecraft player discovers rare mushroom island biome with no blocks

Finding rare and unique regions in Minecraft is one of the most popular activities in the game world. Explorers have come across bizarre structures like desert temples in the middle of the ocean, villages embedded inside hills, jungle temples at the edge of the biome, and more. However, it seems that bugs and errors are causing more and more unbelievable spawns.A Minecraft player, u/DEvilKillEr_007, made a post on the game’s subreddit showing that they discovered a mushroom island without any blocks. For those who do not know, mushroom island is one of the rarest biomes in the blocky world and finding large or small versions of the island are something many players do.SMALLEST MUSHROOM ISLAND with NO blocks byu/DEvilKillEr_007 inminecraftseedsThe original poster showed how the place where the island was supposed to be had nothing but water. They also added a screenshot of Chunkbase showing a very small mushroom island was supposed to be there. Instead of being big enough to come out of the water, the entire land mass was underwater. The details of the world are as follows:Seed: -5571286953264360564Version: Bedrock 1.21.111u/Bennjo_777 jokingly called the spot as the oil spill biome, owing to the dark brown appearance of the area. u/Kraystorm added to the joke saying that it’s not a mushroom island but it’s a mushroom stew. u/SwartyNine2691 corrected the original poster by saying that it might be the underwater mushroom island.Redditors talk about the small mushroom island find in Minecraft (Image via Reddit)u/Janusofborg said that they have come across something similar in their world and this was the first one they saw apart from their island. u/Tufty_Ilam suggested the original poster to create a barrier around the island and then use some sponges to remove the water. This would be a small but functional island that can be used as a Minecraft base.Finding rare structure and biomes in MinecraftThe largest mushroom island biome ever discovered (Image via Reddit/ZennithMc || Mojang Studios)Mushroom islands are quite rare and coming across both small and large islands is worth sharing with the community. Recently, another player came across perhaps the largest mushroom island ever discovered with over millions of blocks. These finds are not easy as players have to use third-party softwares and some complex algorithms to locate such spots.Due to bugs and errors, other players have found some hilarious structures such as functional villages embedded inside hills, extremely tall pillager towers, and even a wrecked ship on top of a pillager tower. Some bugs can lead to problems as one player came across an End portal fused with a Nether portal, completely ruining the effort of finding the stronghold.