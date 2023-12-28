Minecraft player discovers an unusual igloo made of netherrack

Minecraft Redditor named tnassty shared an amusing post on the game's subreddit on December 26, 2023, and asked, "Is this common?" The included clip depicted what appeared to be a Bedrock Edition structure glitch, combining a ruined nether portal and an igloo within a snowy biome. This caused the netherrack blocks near the portal to combine with the igloo, making the latter look like it had been built with netherrack.

Minecraft fans in the comments were fairly split in their opinion on whether the structure anomaly was common. Some fans remarked that they'd seen a netherrack igloo before, while others claimed that this was the first time they'd witnessed such a strange combo. A few players also felt nostalgic, saying it had been years since they'd seen this structure generation.

Minecraft fans discuss Tnasstyy's netherrack igloo

In response to tnasstyy's post, many Minecraft players were quick to point out that incidents such as the one shared can be fairly common during world generation. Since the game generates blocks in layers, and since Bedrock Edition structures can sometimes be created incredibly close together, two or more structures' blocks can replace each other in short proximity.

Be that as it may, reactions were divided among players answering tnasstyy's question about whether the occurrence is common. Fans remarked, often through sarcasm, that structure collisions like the igloo and ruined portal were widespread, especially in Bedrock Edition. However, quite a few players were also surprised, stating that they had never seen such an event before.

Many Minecraft players said they felt a bit sentimental seeing the colliding structures. In the game's earlier days, some rather absurd inter-structure generation could occur, though Mojang went through strident efforts to rework it in later updates. Whatever the case, several fans asked to check out the seed for themselves, something tnasstyy was happy to help with.

Structure collisions like tnasstyy's aren't seen quite as often in Java Edition. That isn't to say that Java structures can't end up bugged or combined, but anytime combined structures like the netherrack igloo are shared via social media, there's a pretty good chance they're witnessed on Bedrock Edition. This is to say nothing of the other glitches and generation goofs that can appear in Bedrock.

Despite the ongoing debate of how common something like a netherrack igloo is, it's always a fun sight to find while adventuring in a Minecraft world. Finding rare structures or those filled to the brim with loot is certainly nice, but it's the little things that are unexpected that can often enrich the overall gameplay experience. They tend to be pretty good for a few laughs as well.

All in all, hiccups like a netherrack igloo are charming in a way. As long as they're not causing major in-game issues, players can even come up with some intriguing building concepts by using what Minecraft laid out for them.