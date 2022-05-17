Minecraft player discovers way to melt powder snow using a bow

Minecraft is a game with many different blocks and items that can interact with those blocks. It truly is a living and breathing world that players are constantly discovering brand new things about it every single day.

Recently, a Redditor named u/pdfsalmon posted a video to the r/Minecraft subreddit showcasing how they melted powder snow using a bow that was enchanted with the flame enchant.

In the short video, the Redditor can be seen using a bow to fire a flaming arrow that strikes the ground and instantly sets it ablaze. In the process, the snow around the flame melts immediately and disappears. u/pdfsalmon can be seen firing a few more arrows around, melting even more snow.

Though this is not the most efficient method of getting rid of powder snow, one can't help but notice that it looks extremely satisfying.

Minecraft Redditor discovers way to melt powder snow using bow

Powder snow is a special form of trap block that players can encounter when inside a snowy slopes and groves biome. Players can use a bucket to haul it around to place it down where needed.

Mobs and players that walk through powder snow will be slowed down as if they were in cobwebs. They can also fall through it and take fall damage if used as a trap.

Many Redditors questioned the motives of using a bow

While using the bow with flame enchantment was certainly a satisfying way to melt the snow, some Redditors wondered why it was chosen. They took to the comment section to ask u/pdfsalmon what the motive was to use a bow, and why they didn't use any other methods of melting the snow.

They also wondered if they knew the bow itself wasn't melting the snow, but the flame enchantment was responsible for it.

Some Redditors offered helpful alternatives

With so many alternatives available to combat the powder snow, other Redditors piped up to let u/pdfsalmon know that they could use alternative and simpler methods.

In fact, simply wearing leather boots would be a great way for players to be able to navigate the powder snow without succumbing any issues due to the slowing effect. These Redditors tried their best to offer their kind words of wisdom in the thread.

Reddit is a great place to get helpful Minecraft tips

Reddit is a wonderful place for players to go and share their game knowledge and discoveries with the world. Sometimes the tips may not be completely game changing, however, they can still be beneficial to players in certain circumstances.

The best part of Minecraft is the community, and sharing knowledge with others is the most important way players can help others out in game.

