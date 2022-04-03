Minecraft player discovers a way to wear barrels in the latest snapshot

With so many players spending so much time in Minecraft, it's only a matter of time before certain things get discovered.

Recently, a user on Reddit named r/Trard posted a video to the r/Minecraft subreddit of them throwing a barrel in the air and then having it get stuck on their head. They then walked around the world, much to the amusement of the other Redditors within the thread.

Minecraft player discovers a way to wear barrels using in latest snapshot

During this hilarious video, Redditors can see u/Trard picking up the barrel and then throwing it up into the air before it comes crashing down on them and getting stuck on their head.

u/Trard spends a few minutes walking around, while a sheep walks onto the barrel atop their head. The camera then shifts to them walking around inside the barrel like Solid Snake from the Metal Gear games.

Many of the Redditors thought this snapshot was hilarious

Of course, since the snapshot took place on April Fools Day, the ability to place a barrel on a player's head was indeed a bizarre and hilarious way of utilizing it.

Some players questioned the authenticity of the snapshot, stating that there was no way it was real. However, it is a real snapshot that players can access by enabling snapshots in the Java Launcher Installations tab.

There were a lot of references to Metal Gear in the Reddit post, particularly the lines when the voice actor for Solid Snake, David Hayter, spoke about being "dummy thicc." Of course, this well-known trope of hiding in a box and walking in Metal Gear makes it obvious that this is what the sneaky block is referring to.

The snapshot notes reveal a little sneak peak of the barrel

Players can read about the Minecraft April Fools snapshot on the official Minecraft Blog, available here. In this blog, readers are treated to all of the different notes that are available for this specific snapshot. Here are the details of what is contained in the snapshot:

Fixed all inventory issues by removing the inventory.

Made the whole world into a player inventory space.

Up to 14 quintillion inventory slots.

Also removed experience and enchanting, while we’re at it.

Fixed MC-4 by having no items on the ground.

Dropper drops. Droppier drops?.

Improved chest excitement factor >:)

Added the ability to throw stuff. YEET!

Glass is 50% more realistic when thrown.

Added wrestling moves as an alternative to leashes.

Reworked combat because it’s haaaard to create a more immersive gameplay experience.

Sneaky block? What sneaky block?

All in all, the April Fools snapshot gave players a good number of things to try out and have fun with.

