Minecraft player discovers weird seed with a desert pyramid connected to a trail chamber

Minecraft players have shared countless seeds featuring bizarre and rare world generations but this one might take the cake. Just recently, someone found a woodland mansion surrounded by a pale garden biome, an extremely rare sight. Now, u/Fragrant_Result_186 has uncovered a seed where a desert pyramid is directly attached to a trial chamber, a highly unusual and exciting combination.

Ad

Ad

Trending

Many Minecraft fans were thrilled by this discovery, flooding the comments with excitement and curiosity. Let’s take a look at some of the major highlights.

Comment byu/Fragrant_Result_186 from discussion inminecraftseeds Expand Post

Ad

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

u/Fallufingmods asked if there was a mineshaft visible in the third picture, to which u/MikeyboyMC replied confirming that it was indeed one, making this seed even more insane. With three different structures naturally generating next to each other, it’s an explorer’s dream.

Redditors found the seed very cool (Image via Reddit/u/Fragrant_Result_186)

u/SwartyNine2691 stated, "Super rare," while u/MochiMochi_90 was surprised that the entire temple was underground next to a mineshaft. They asked if there were any exterior pictures of the desert pyramid or if it was fully enclosed within a cave system. They also mentioned their excitement about using this location as their next survival base.

Ad

Comment byu/Fragrant_Result_186 from discussion inminecraftseeds Expand Post

Ad

u/Fragrant_Result_186, the original poster, shared the seed number, Java version, and coordinates, allowing players to check out this strange generation themselves. u/FeetYeastForB12 commented expressing excitement and calling the find "awesome."

If you want to explore this rare seed yourself, here are the details:

Seed: -7470345881882915071

-7470345881882915071 Version: Java 1.21.4

Java 1.21.4 Teleport Command: /tp 5 -6 11

More about these Minecraft structures

Desert pyramids are already rare in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

Desert pyramids, also known as desert temples, are generated structures commonly found in desert biomes. They feature a distinctive sandstone and terracotta design, often standing as one of the most rewarding structures for loot-hunting players.

Ad

These pyramids contain a hidden treasure room beneath a patterned floor, accessible only by breaking the blue terracotta block at the center. Players must be careful, a TNT trap awaits anyone who carelessly triggers the pressure plate inside. Desert pyramids often contain valuable loot such as enchanted books, diamonds, emeralds, and golden apples.

Trial Chambers are a structure designed to be a combat-focused dungeon packed with Trial Spawners and new hostile mobs. These massive underground chambers are filled with rooms containing loot chests, traps, and spawners that continuously generate enemies in waves.

Players who conquer these dangerous dungeons are rewarded with valuable resources, including armor trims, enchanted gear, and the new heavy core block. Seeing a desert pyramid naturally merged with a trial chamber is an extremely rare occurrence, making this seed an exciting find for Minecraft players looking for a unique challenge.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!