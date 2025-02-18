  • home icon
  • Minecraft
  • Minecraft player discovers weird seed with a desert pyramid connected to a trail chamber

Minecraft player discovers weird seed with a desert pyramid connected to a trail chamber

By Yashvasin Raj S
Modified Feb 18, 2025 19:00 GMT
Pyramids and trial chamber together is cool
Pyramids and trial chamber together is cool (Image via Reddit/u/Fragrant_Result_186)

Minecraft players have shared countless seeds featuring bizarre and rare world generations but this one might take the cake. Just recently, someone found a woodland mansion surrounded by a pale garden biome, an extremely rare sight. Now, u/Fragrant_Result_186 has uncovered a seed where a desert pyramid is directly attached to a trial chamber, a highly unusual and exciting combination.

Ad
Desert Pyramid Inside a Trial Chamber byu/Fragrant_Result_186 inminecraftseeds
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Many Minecraft fans were thrilled by this discovery, flooding the comments with excitement and curiosity. Let’s take a look at some of the major highlights.

sk promotional banner
Comment byu/Fragrant_Result_186 from discussion inminecraftseeds
Ad

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

u/Fallufingmods asked if there was a mineshaft visible in the third picture, to which u/MikeyboyMC replied confirming that it was indeed one, making this seed even more insane. With three different structures naturally generating next to each other, it’s an explorer’s dream.

Redditors found the seed very cool (Image via Reddit/u/Fragrant_Result_186)
Redditors found the seed very cool (Image via Reddit/u/Fragrant_Result_186)

u/SwartyNine2691 stated, "Super rare," while u/MochiMochi_90 was surprised that the entire temple was underground next to a mineshaft. They asked if there were any exterior pictures of the desert pyramid or if it was fully enclosed within a cave system. They also mentioned their excitement about using this location as their next survival base.

Ad
Comment byu/Fragrant_Result_186 from discussion inminecraftseeds
Ad

u/Fragrant_Result_186, the original poster, shared the seed number, Java version, and coordinates, allowing players to check out this strange generation themselves. u/FeetYeastForB12 commented expressing excitement and calling the find "awesome."

If you want to explore this rare seed yourself, here are the details:

  • Seed: -7470345881882915071
  • Version: Java 1.21.4
  • Teleport Command: /tp 5 -6 11

More about these Minecraft structures

Desert pyramids are already rare in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)
Desert pyramids are already rare in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

Desert pyramids, also known as desert temples, are generated structures commonly found in desert biomes. They feature a distinctive sandstone and terracotta design, often standing as one of the most rewarding structures for loot-hunting players.

Ad

These pyramids contain a hidden treasure room beneath a patterned floor, accessible only by breaking the blue terracotta block at the center. Players must be careful, a TNT trap awaits anyone who carelessly triggers the pressure plate inside. Desert pyramids often contain valuable loot such as enchanted books, diamonds, emeralds, and golden apples.

Trial Chambers are a structure designed to be a combat-focused dungeon packed with Trial Spawners and new hostile mobs. These massive underground chambers are filled with rooms containing loot chests, traps, and spawners that continuously generate enemies in waves.

Players who conquer these dangerous dungeons are rewarded with valuable resources, including armor trims, enchanted gear, and the new heavy core block. Seeing a desert pyramid naturally merged with a trial chamber is an extremely rare occurrence, making this seed an exciting find for Minecraft players looking for a unique challenge.

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!

Quick Links

Edited by Abhipsito Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी