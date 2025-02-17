4 new Minecraft dungeon ideas

Minecraft has a spin-off game called Dungeons, and this list has nothing to do with that. The article is about which kinds of structures could work well as fantasy dungeons that players would like to explore in Mojang's popular sandbox experience. The game already has some great structures like end cities, temples, and strongholds, so why not take things up a notch?

Ad

Minecraft has a huge scope for dungeon-like structures, and we have come up with some ideas regarding the same. Whether you're playing in survival mode or just looking for a cool project in creative mode, these four new challenge structure concepts will give you something exciting to work on.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's ideas.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

New dungeon-like structure for Minecraft

1) Bigger pyramids and temples

Ad

Trending

Pyramids and temples deserve to be much larger (Image via Mojang Studios)

Pyramids and temples in Minecraft are already somewhat fascinating structures, but they can be much grander. The standard desert pyramid is cool, but what if you built a massive, multi-layered pyramid filled with traps, treasure, and secret chambers?

Ad

You could construct a pyramid significantly larger than the default desert temple, adding a maze-like underground tomb with skeleton traps and hidden loot. A Redstone-powered entrance that requires solving a puzzle to open would make the experience even more immersive.

For a different approach, designing an overgrown jungle temple that blends into the environment and is full of booby traps and hidden treasure would provide a thrilling adventure for players. The best part is that you can challenge your friends to explore your temple and see if they can survive the dangers inside!

Ad

2) Pillager towns

Illagers are one of the best families of mobs (Image via Mojang Studios)

Pillagers are some of the most aggressive mobs in Minecraft, usually found in outposts or during raids. But what if you created an entire pillager city? Instead of just one outpost, you could build a fortified village full of enemy mobs, treasure, and hidden passages.

Ad

Constructing a huge pillager town with guard towers, walls, and a central fortress would create an intense combat zone. Adding hidden dungeons where players get trapped and have to fight waves of enemies would make the structure even more engaging. Redstone traps and ambush points could make the town even more dangerous, requiring players to think strategically.

A final boss battle with a pillager king or a hidden raid event would serve as an epic conclusion to the adventure. This concept structure would make for an awesome multiplayer challenge where you and your friends can team up to conquer the pillager town and claim its loot.

Ad

3) Castles

The castle would be breathtaking in Minecraft (Image via Mojang || Mythicus)

Castles have been a favorite thing to build in Minecraft for years, but they can be more than just big stone fortresses. What if there is a default castle structure you can find in the game? What if it was filled with mystery, danger, and adventure? It could be as large (or larger) as a woodland mansion.

Ad

A haunted castle filled with mobs like zombies, skeletons, and witches could create a thrilling atmosphere. Designing a castle siege scenario where players must defend against waves of enemies similar to the aforementioned pillager town would be cool. A hidden legendary treasure could be locked behind puzzles and secret rooms, rewarding players who solve the mysteries.

To make it even more intense, adding a lava moat, hidden trapdoors, and secret passageways would increase the level of difficulty. A castle doesn’t have to be just a home, it can be an entire adventure where players must navigate its halls, dodge arrows, solve Redstone puzzles, and finally reach the treasure at the top of the tallest tower.

Ad

4) Towers

Towers would be cool in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios || XxPoggyisLitxX)

Towers are simple yet effective Minecraft builds that can become incredible challenge structures with the right design. Instead of just making a tall building, why not turn it into a parkour challenge, battle arena, or a multi-level dungeon?

Ad

A parkour tower with each floor featuring different jumps, obstacles, and puzzles would test players’ skills. A monster gauntlet could work here as well. Each level could spawn a different set of enemies, for an action-packed experience.

A puzzle tower requiring players to solve a challenge before unlocking the next level would be a great way to mix intellect with exploration. Minecraft towers could spawn to be short or very tall, meaning they can have plenty of variations. These new structures would be cool additions to the game if implemented.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!