Minecraft player experiences weird spike glitch

Even though Minecraft is a fairly simple game to run on any device, players can still experience several graphical glitches. Like every other game, the sandbox title from Mojang also uses a device's graphics card in order to render blocks and textures properly. However, when the game does not recognize or work properly with the graphics card driver, it creates some bizarre glitches.

Recently, a player experienced a weird spike glitch inside Minecraft and wanted help from the game's community.

Minecraft Redditor showcases glitched spikes inside the game

The Redditor by the name of 'u/maximus-I' posted a few in-game screenshots of how their world had spikes in them that were made up of warped block textures. While some structures looked like different command blocks, others had numbers and alphabets.

The original poster wrote that they started a brand new world on a new PC and encountered this graphical glitch. Since the game's community on Reddit is extremely active, the player asked for help from the members of the subreddit.

Users discuss possible issues for spike glitches in Minecraft

These kinds of graphical glitches in Minecraft are common. However, this particular glitch looked so unique that it went viral on the game's official subreddit. The post accrued over a thousand upvotes and loads of comments within a day.

Many users discussed changing the PC's graphics card drivers. It is one of the most common fixes that resolves a lot of graphical problems in many titles. Redditors commented that the spike graphical issue can be fixed by either rolling back the driver or reinstalling the current one. One user claimed that it could be an artifacting issue.

Another Redditor asked whether the original poster had tried other games. To this, the player replied that other games run well, while the glitch is present in both single-player and multiplayer worlds. Furthermore, the original poster claimed this issue was present before they installed OptiFine, a graphical performance mod.

Apart from serious discussions about how the graphical glitch can be resolved, some Redditors joked around in the comments section. While one hilariously mentioned that the spikes are the new mob vote winners, another user joked that it was a Nether god taking over the Overworld.

Overall, many in the Minecraft Reddit community flocked to the post and discussed the visual bug that created bizarre spikes in the world. The post continues to gather views, upvotes, and comments.