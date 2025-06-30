Minecraft player finds weird "Fishen Jockey" underwater

After the release of A Minecraft Movie, the term “chicken jockey” has become infamous. This is due to the ruckus caused by many viewers during the scene that featured a chicken jockey. Now, it seems the skeleton mob has gotten a new ride, and it can even be used underwater.

A Minecraft player and Reddit user named u/akayassin shared an image of a skeleton sitting on a fish on the game’s subreddit. This unique combination was spotted underwater and does not spawn naturally.

Mobs climbing atop other animal mobs or hostile mobs is not uncommon. Baby zombies ride chickens, skeletons ride spiders, and sometimes multiple baby zombies climb on top of another mob.

u/Tomer_bd called this the “Fishen Jockey,” a twist on the “chicken jockey” name when a hostile mob, such as a baby zombie or a skeleton, rides a chicken. Another user, u/V-Companey101, replied, saying they were going to say the same thing.

u/RainyDeerX3 pointed out that skeletons can stay underwater without any problems as they don’t have lungs and don’t need to breathe. Meanwhile, u/Traditional-Salad951 questioned how this is possible.

User u/Salty_Anything_20, who creates bedrock mods, explained that zombies and skeletons can technically ride almost any animal in the game. This is because most entity files include a "rideable" component that's linked to these mobs.

Reddit reacts to the fishen jockey find (Image via Reddit)

However, spotting this in normal gameplay is extremely rare unless commands are used to make it happen. Another user, u/potatoesmmmm, hypothesized that the skeleton might be riding an invisible spider jockey that cannot be seen in the picture.

All the jockeys in Minecraft

A new disc featuring the "Lava Chicken" has been added to Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

Minecraft has many different mobs, ranging from simple and passive, such as cows, chickens, and pigs, to complicated and hostile ones like the warden, the wither, and the ender dragon. All of these entities make the blocky world more exciting and interesting to explore, adding an element of challenge.

However, sometimes these mobs “team up” and make the threat even more dangerous. Jockeys are examples of skeletons and baby zombies climbing on top of another mob, making it more difficult to hit them. Chicken jockeys are especially more challenging to handle because of how fast they are and how small their hitboxes are.

In a recent update, Mojang Studios added a new music disc featuring the famous Lava Chicken song and a painting of Dennis from A Minecraft Movie to the game. It remains to be seen if the developers will include something related to the “chicken jockey” meme as well.

