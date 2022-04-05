Minecraft player launches a rocket in-game

Thanks to redstone’s introduction to Minecraft in the 1.5 update, nearly anything is possible in-game. Players have successfully been able to create things that would never have been possible beforehand. Working computers, video game emulators, and so much more all run on redstone (and command blocks, too).

One of the coolest things players have been able to make is a moving vehicle. This is often made with redstone and pistons, as well as slime blocks to push it forward. This idea has been applied to so many different builds, potentially including this latest one from Minecraft Redditor u/sleeping_Prince_.

Minecraft Redditor successfully builds a working rocket that launches

Based on the movement of the rocket, it can be assumed that it's using slime blocks. The blocky and jagged rocket's step-by-step movement of the entire thing looks exactly like a redstone vehicle with slime blocks.

Each one pushes its section forward and the others subsequently follow. It's impressive to do it in a small car-like vehicle, but it's far more impressive to make a cohesive rocket with the same idea, and that's exactly what this particular Redditor did.

It's a bit of a slow launch, but when it gets going, it launches in stunning fashion. The entire build is stellar, with the base of the rocket, the launch platform and the rocket itself looking like it's an image copied from real life. If it was just intended to be a replica of a rocket launch, it's an exceptional build, but it goes even further by actually launching.

The rocket at the end of launch (Image via u/sleeping_Prince_ on Reddit)

It's a small launch and the rocket doesn't continue on into space and drop off sections as it goes, which is what real rockets do. However, that's likely impossible in Minecraft at the moment.

All in all, it's an impressive post and one of the coolest things shared on the subreddit in a while. At the time of writing, the post had already gotten over seven thousand upvotes, with a 99% upvote percentage and tons of positive comments.

One commenter was impressed at how it rivaled a real rocket launch.

Another joked that NASA was going to want to get involved with this project.

One comment jokingly compared the in-game rocket's mechanics to the real thing.

Others just appreciated how great the build truly was.

Impressive is an understatement.

Posts like these get shared on the Minecraft subreddit quite a bit and they often receive the praise that they truly deserve. This is just another amazing example of that.

Edited by Mayank Shete