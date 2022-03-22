Top 5 Minecraft Reddit posts this week (March 22) 

The Minecraft subreddit is a great place for players to visit. It's helpful for getting tips and answers to problems, for showcasing awesome builds, checking out interesting glitches, and showing off insane redstone talent.

There are amazing things shared with the community all the time, and the best posts get tons of upvotes every single day. Here are some notable posts from the last week.

Best Minecraft Reddit posts from the last week

5) Zekrom pixelart

Fans of the Pokemon franchise will especially love this post. This was just shared a few hours ago but is a very cool pixel creation. Making 2D art is much easier than making 3D art in Minecraft, and this Zekrom statue is a great example of the former. The post also appears to have a stellar creation of Ho-Oh, another legendary Pokemon.

4) Doorbell for a barn

Note blocks are among the coolest Minecraft blocks. They're not at all easy to use, though. There are so many different blocks that influence the sound a note block makes that making a coherent sound or song like this one is extremely impressive. It also uses redstone, which is another difficult thing to use.

3) A new use for Goat horns

Goat horns are set to be introduced in the 1.19 update but have been showcased in recent snapshots and beta versions. They're primarily used to make noise, but this Redditor introduces a unique use for them as a type of bucket. They were able to pick up axolotls in the horns, which would be a cool use for them.

2) Build limit

The new build limit, thanks to the 1.18 update, is much higher than it ever was. Caves are also much lower than they ever were, but this Redditor decided to tinker with the new build limit. The result is breathtaking. Either shaders or texture packs are in play here, but that doesn't make the render any less stunning.

1) Roller coaster

There aren't many things that are more fun to build in Minecraft than a roller coaster. They're not too difficult to make, although getting the necessary rails and blocks can be time-consuming. Still, when the build comes together like this one, it's all worth it.

