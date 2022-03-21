What are goat horns used for in Minecraft?

Goat horns can currently be obtained in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition by having goats charge into solid blocks. The horns began with one use but are slowly getting more options over sequential game updates.

Originally only capable of making a horn sound similar to the one played during pillager raids, goat horns have had their uses increased slightly. It's likely there are still plenty of improvements left to make, but they are at least going in the right direction.

Thanks to recent Minecraft updates, it's possible to both use goat horns outright while also craft them into copper horn variants which provide different sound effects compared to their standard counterpart.

How to create a copper horn in Minecraft

Copper horns produce different sound effects compared to normal goat horns (Image via Mojang)

For Minecraft: Bedrock Edition, players who are hoping to create a copper horn will want to make sure that their game version is currently at version 1.18.30 or higher. Since this version has not yet been officially released, Bedrock players can enjoy its features by activating their experimental gameplay settings on when creating or editing a world. This will allow players to access future features that have not yet been fully implemented in the game's current version.

Once Minecraft players have their game up to the correct version and have obtained a goat horn (either via Creative Mode or having a goat charge into a block in Survival Mode), they'll need to acquire three copper ingots.

Copper ingots can be created by smelting raw copper, which can often be found underground. Specifically, raw copper ore can generate between height levels Y=0 to Y=96. Players are more likely to find the ore blocks for copper at height levels of 47 and 48, and the distribution of the ore will lessen as players move away from level 47-48.

With raw copper in hand, players can head to their furnace or blast furnace. After adding their fuel of choice to the furnace, like coal, a lava bucket, or wooden blocks, players should insert their raw copper. In a few short moments, players will receive their copper ingots.

After this, all that is required is to head over to a crafting table. In the crafting UI, players can search for the recipe for a copper horn, which will automatically place the materials in the appropriate pattern to create a copper horn.

Minecraft players will then have their copper horns, but there's still some variance in how they're used. Simply right-clicking or pressing the use button on a controller will produce a sound, but copper horns are capable of a wider range of sounds.

Overall, there are 10 variations of copper horns that can be made, each possessing three distinct sounds. Depending on whether a player is crouching, looking upward, or standing in a neutral facing direction, the horn will produce one of its three distinct sounds.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan