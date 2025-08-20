Minecraft player mines out an entire trial chamber and shares the result

Some Minecraft players are curious enough to spend hours, if not days, trying to do things that most wouldn't consider doing. This includes walking in-game for months in real life to see how long it would take to reach the world border. Others have built massive structures, such as cities and even countries, that took almost a decade to complete.A Minecraft player, u/Affectionate_Jury_57, shared some images on the game’s subreddit, showing how they completely mined out an entire trial chamber. This process took them around four hours to finish. The mined blocks included not just normal and oxidized copper, but also tuff blocks. The original poster showed how multiple large chests were filled with stacks of copper and tuff blocks. They said there were more tuff blocks apart from the ones shown in the pictures. This is how much copper you get if you mine out an entire trial chamber. ~4 hours by u/Affectionate_Jury_57 in Minecraft User u/PigeonAfterHours asked something that many players might have wanted to: what made the original poster undertake such a tedious task? u/KingCell4life replied, saying that it was perhaps because of making countless copper golems.For those unaware, Minecraft is soon getting the copper golem mob, along with tools, weapons, and even an armor chest in the upcoming game drop.Redditors react to the post (Image via Reddit)u/FerbyysTheDuck had an interesting question after noticing the post. They asked whether Mojang Studios' attempt to make copper more useful would be reversed if players come across the trial chambers and mined enough to never need to find it from other sources.u/emoji-giflover replied, saying that it’s possible only if a player randomly comes across a trial chamber by chance. However, they will need to mine a lot of copper from the ground before they level up and get the explorer’s map.Minecraft finally has more uses for copperCopper golems are coming soon to Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)The copper block was added a few years ago, and players had high expectations for it. Since it was a metal, they assumed Mojang Studios had some interesting plans for it. However, they were left disappointed at how underused copper was. Apart from decorative items, the spyglass, and the lightning rod, this shiny new metal had nothing interesting going on.Thankfully, the upcoming update will change that. Players will be able to craft weapons, tools, armor sets, a copper chest, and even a cute, tiny copper golem mob that helps sort items in chests.