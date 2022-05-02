Minecraft player records Pillager's strange behavior

Minecraft can be full of strange happenings. With such a large area to explore and so many players actively exploring their worlds, weird things are bound to happen.

Recently, a Redditor named u/SGHQ added a video to the r/Minecraft subreddit where they showed a Pillager behaving very strangely. Users quickly took to the comments section to remark on this strange fellow.

Minecraft Redditor records video of Pillager staring at them intently

The video showcases u/SGHQ standing near a Pillager who has their hands pressed together. As the video progresses, the Pillager stands patiently, watching u/SGHQ's every move with anticipation as they continue to hold their hands together.

u/SGHQ even approaches the Pillager, who simply continues to look at them as if contemplating something until the video ends.

Pillagers do not normally like to be so nice to Minecraft gamers

While Pillagers are generally the most common of all the Illager mobs, they are usually not so friendly to users. Pillagers will have a crossbow, which they will use to attack players, villagers, and iron golems.

They will not attack baby villagers, but they will attack gamers without mercy. They are not the strongest of the Illager mobs, but they can still be a threat in Minecraft.

Many Redditors made jokes concerning Pillager's strange stance

While it is unclear exactly what the Pillager may have wanted, many Redditors made jokes about what it could have been. From wondering if the mob was going to make a trade offer to being under arrest, Redditors flocked to the comment section to guess precisely what the Pillager needed.

Of course, viewers may never know for sure if any of these are correct.

Some Redditors attempted to explain the situation with logic

Of course, some players rejected any of the many reasons Redditors laid out for the Pillager's strange behavior. They stated that it was acting in such a manner because his crossbow broke.

It was in that position because the mob thought it was still holding the crossbow, and it could not attack because the crossbow he had was no longer functioning.

Perhaps users will be able to discover their own strange Pillager

If the Pillager is indeed acting this way because their crossbow broke, perhaps gamers will be able to see their own version of this in their games. Or perhaps, as some suggested, this is simply a Pillager who decided to change his ways for the better.

Unfortunately, players can only speculate with their imaginations just what the Pillager was genuinely doing in u/SGHQ's world.

