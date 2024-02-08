Minecraft player recreates a scene from Blade Runner 2049

It's unclear how many Minecraft fans are familiar with the Blade Runner film series, but one player put that quandary to the test by sharing a recent fan animation on Reddit. The user unc0verFr0sk made a post on February 7, 2024, featuring a video clip of a recreated establishing shot of the LAPD building from the sci-fi film Blade Runner 2049.

With the assistance of the player FreyaMC_, who created the Minecraft build of the LAPD building in Denis Villeneuve's film, unc0verFr0sk exported the build into a 3D modeling program, then built flying vehicles and added camera movement, animation, and lighting to recreate an almost perfect image of the LAPD building.

In the comments, fans were in absolute disbelief that the animation originally came from Mojang's sandbox game.

Minecraft fans are astonished by unc0verFr0sk's Blade Runner 2049 animation

Blade Runner 2049, the sequel to Ridley Scott's 1982 cyberpunk noir movie Blade Runner, has been critically praised for its visuals, and many players almost couldn't believe that unc0verFr0sk's animation could come from the game they know so well. Even if it was ultimately processed in a third-party program, players mistook the clip for some other form of non-video game media.

One Minecraft Redditor named Alpham3000 confessed that they had used the clip as a base for their own Blade Runner/sci-fi-inspired build, remarking how jealous they were of unc0verFr0sk's animation skills.

Moreover, the incredibly detailed launchpad and exterior of Blade Runner's futuristic Los Angeles Police Department building, all created in the game, earned FreyaMC_ a ton of respect.

Although unc0verFr0sk didn't detail the whole process of how they created this Minecraft/Blade Runner animation in their Reddit post, they did link their Artstation page, which showed a more behind-the-scenes approach to how they rendered the scene in its entirety. The page included the full-scale model that was built in-game before effects were added, which was very impressive on its own.

Fans heaped praise on the animation, with one user referencing the Blade Runner series directly. However, not every commenter was familiar with Blade Runner and its sequel, and one user named S-goldschlager mistook Blade Runner 2049 for a video game instead of a film. This is understandable, as not every Minecraft fan is expected to be a fan of science fiction movies, be they from the 80s or 2017.

Whatever the case, this short but extremely impressive Minecraft animation shows that builds can go beyond the borders of the game and be used elsewhere, including incredible 3D renderings that are the spitting image of their counterparts. In Blade Runner 2049's case, the LAPD building was created using film miniatures instead of CGI, and it's incredible how close FreyaMC_'s build measured up.

Several fan animators have used Mojang's sandbox game in the past, but few have gone the distance to make something quite like what unc0verFr0sk and FreyaMC_ accomplished. Hopefully, this brief and breathtaking animation inspires other fans not only to create incredible builds but to use them in other creative projects outside of the game.