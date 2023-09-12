10 best Minecraft sci-fi build ideas (2023)

Minecraft builds are only limited by the creativity of their creators, resulting in an infinite collection of different structures. Each creation has its own central theme and utility, which stands as a testament to the innovative nature of the game's community. With that being said, the community has provided a ton of excellent designs and builds that fit a science fiction theme.

From spacefaring vessels to cyberpunk cityscapes, Minecraft fans have shared several sci-fi builds in recent years. Fans who happen upon them can recreate them block by block, or they can use the design as a base to form their own unique take on the build.

Whatever the case, if Minecraft fans are searching for ideas for their next sci-fi project, several designs are worth mentioning.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Fantastic sci-fi Minecraft build ideas as of 2023

1) Space station enderman farm

This magnificent End build merges science fiction with a functional enderman farm (Image via Flow_MC/Reddit)

It's one thing to make an enderman farm for the purpose of harvesting experience orbs and ender pearls, but it's another thing entirely to transform it into an orbital space station. This creation fits perfectly with the space-styled aesthetic of the End dimension as it rests not far from the area's main island.

Building this design in Survival Mode won't be easy, and it isn't the most productive enderman farm concept available. However, it looks fantastic as a sci-fi build.

2) Evangelion Unit 01

This build passionately recreates the main EVA unit from Neon Genesis Evangelion (Image via Ov3rwrite/Reddit)

Neon Genesis Evangelion remains one of the most notable science fiction series in recent memory, thanks in part to its biomechanical EVA units. A blending of the mecha and kaiju genres, the Evangelion units are well-known for their young pilots and their struggles against the Angels.

This build utilizes plenty of purple and green concrete blocks to recreate EVA Unit 01, complete with its Progressive Knife. It may take some time for players to source the necessary color blocks, but they can't argue with the final product.

3) Cyberpunk city

The right shaders can make a science fiction cityscape like this cyberpunk-themed build thrive (Image via ITSJIMMYAT/Reddit)

The cyberpunk aesthetic has only grown in popularity over the years, leading many Minecraft players to create builds with the theme's neon-laced visuals. This build is magnificently constructed and even comes with a well-placed beacon block on a skyscraper and a series of channels reminiscent of a computer circuit board.

Obviously, for the best results with this build, players will want to utilize some form of resource/shader pack combination to create the blinding lights of the city. Unfortunately, Minecraft's base lighting doesn't typically accomplish the desired effect otherwise.

4) Gundam factory

This mobile suit factory design takes Minecraft factories to the next level (Image via Rpb1717/Reddit)

Plenty of factory designs have been shared by the Minecraft community, but they tend to take on a 19th-20th century theme. However, this creation by Rpb1717 takes inspiration from the Mobile Suit Gundam franchise, one of science fiction's Japanese mecha genre landmarks.

It should be noted that this build will require some resources that aren't easy to acquire in bulk, but having two Gundams and a Zaku-II in one's factory build can be tough to beat.

5) Space telescope

Minecraft fans can look to the stars of deep space with this impressive space telescope build (Image via Trydar/Reddit)

Sci-fi builds and space themes go together in perfect harmony. Although this build represents a space telescope, which certainly fits the modern day, this iteration is high-tech by comparison.

Fans will have to stock up on blue stained glass for this build, but fortunately, that's far from the most difficult resource to collect in large quantities.

6) Future drill

A drill like this would be perfect for a mining camp or settlement in Minecraft (Image via SpamzOnYT/Reddit)

Since mining is a core concept of Minecraft, it wouldn't hurt for fans to cook up some sci-fi builds based on it. This futuristic drill by Spamz is a fantastic example, though the sheer volume of blocks being used means that players will have to take their time with it.

This mega-build would go nicely in a sci-fi mining camp or even on another planet if players are partial to using space-themed mods like Ad Astra. What better way to set up an extraplanetary mining operation than to begin with this mechanical marvel?

7) Sniffer bot

The sniffer is a relatively new arrival in Minecraft, and fans are already using its likeness to create some pretty great projects. This robotic sniffer is one of the better examples, utilizing redstone-compatible blocks to create an artificial creature capable of sitting and standing on its own.

Granted, this build will require some redstone machinery knowledge and a few tricks pertaining to the furnace minecarts being used for feet. Still, this cool creation is far from the most complex redstone machinery that the community has cooked up.

8) Alien trees

Just because a Minecraft build hails from the realm of science fiction doesn't mean it has to be mechanical. Quite the contrary, many sci-fi builds draw inspiration from organic life forms, much like these extraterrestrial trees created by TomOnMars. If players are creating a space-themed server or are using a space mod, these designs could be incredibly useful.

When fans create the landscapes of new planets or fill their futuristic base with a few pieces of greenery, creating trees that clearly appear to be from another planet is an excellent and flexible aesthetic choice.

9) Sci-fi community hub

This Minecraft community hub would be the perfect spot to gather together with friends (Image via Macrodee/YouTube)

For Minecraft fans who have their eyes set on a project that's perfect for multiplayer servers, this End dimension build by Macrodee is a great option. Floating within the End, this sci-fi mega-build is a magnificent fit within the space-like dimension. It is also big enough to accommodate several players meeting together.

What fans choose to do with this staging ground is up to them, but they'll have plenty of time to think about it as they construct this massive build.

10) Sci-fi villager trading hall

Villagers can trade safely and securely, even in the end, with this mega-build (Image via Huy_randomguy/Reddit)

Although recent experimental changes to Minecraft 1.20.2's previews have diminished villager trading halls to some extent, fans can still deactivate these new features and implement a traditional trading hall build. For a sci-fi aesthetic, this End trading hall by Huy_Randomguy is a fantastic choice.

There are no two ways about it; this hall will be difficult to build and tricky to populate with villagers outside of Creative Mode. Regardless, the final product, complete with neon kanji and a transparent bridge leading to the vessel, is awe-inspiring, to say the least.