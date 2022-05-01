Minecraft player's trident miraculously returns after several months

Tridents can be one of the most valuable weapons in Minecraft. Unlike others, they have unique enchantments that can provide players with rare abilities.

The Channeling enchantment allows crafters to summon a lightning strike that is undeterred even by lightning rods in the area. The Riptide enchantment lets players fly through the air if it is raining or up out of the water.

Perhaps the most helpful enchantment, though, is Loyalty. Loyalty allows a thrown trident to return to a gamer's hand, thus making the projectile use of this weapon much better.

Loyalty enchantment (Image via Mojang)

This Minecraft Redditor had a rather interesting experience with enchantment, though. Somehow, after several months, a thrown trident returned to their hand.

Minecraft Redditor receives old trident after several months

Loyalty allows a thrown trident to return to a player's hands at various intervals based on the level. There's no timestamp on how long each level takes, but Level I is the slowest, and Level III is the quickest.

However, as slow as Level I is, it doesn't take months to return. Depending on how far the trident is thrown, it shouldn't take more than a minute to return at most.

This Redditor had perhaps the strangest experience with this trident that they undoubtedly didn't expect to ever see again. The trident was enchanted with the following things:

Loyalty III

Mending I

Unbreaking III

Channeling I

Impaling V

This is one of the best tridents anyone can get, so, fortunately, it returned.

Here's what happened, in their own words:

"This is on an SMP where the server admin teleported me 1,000,000 blocks in the sky above the spawn. While falling I threw this trident and today it finally returned"

The Loyalty enchantment is only equipped to return a certain distance, and the distance this player was teleported was beyond the limit. What likely happened today is that they finally made it back into range, and the trident returned.

This post has gotten a lot of attention on Minecraft Reddit. One commenter noted the similarities to an iconic moment from Avengers Endgame.

Someone else followed up with another moment from the film.

Another commented on the amount of time it had likely been since the trident was thrown.

One commenter joked that the level of Loyalty on this trident was far higher than most.

Another shared a similar experience in Minecraft.

One player theorized about all the experiences the trident might have had on its own.

The enchantment is named for a reason.

It was a long time before it finally returned.

Overall, the post has nearly 15 thousand upvotes at the time of writing. The Minecraft community sure loves a reunion.

