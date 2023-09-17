Minecraft player shares astonishing and unbelievable cave mine area in Pocket Edition 

Minecraft players regularly share their creations in the popular sandbox title, particularly in Java and Bedrock Edition. However, there are some great builders in Pocket Edition as well, and one such player named TheMobileCrafter shared a recent creation to the game's subreddit. In their post, they shared a video featuring a sprawling deepslate cave mining complex.

In the video, TheMobileCrafter begins in a large building but flies over to a massive skyscraper, complete with giant tunnels leading down into a well-lit deepslate cave. Much of the cave has already been excavated, but TheMobileCrafter stated that there's still plenty of mining left to do.

In the comments, Minecraft fans were astonished that such an impressive complex and cave mine could be constructed in Pocket Edition.

Minecraft Redditors react to TheMobileCrafter's sprawling cave complex

Although Minecraft players have all created large-scale mining complexes before, doing so on Pocket Edition is no easy feat. In addition to the resource cost and building time, the game's mobile version is not very conducive to creating elaborate structures. This is partially due to the smaller screen size and touch controls inherent in mobile devices.

Minecraft fans were quick to point out the impressive nature of TheMobileCrafter's build, remarking that its construction in Pocket Edition was undoubtedly difficult. Meanwhile, other fans commended TheMobileCrafter for using their well-honed flying skills with Elytra to show off the mine. Considering how tricky Pocket Edition's controls can be, that's an accomplishment in itself.

Some Minecraft players also made jokes about TheMobileCrafter's device in good humor since it takes quite a bit of mobile storage to contain builds of the mine's scope. Moreover, considering how smoothly everything was running in the video, other fans joked that TheMobileCrafter's device must have been running pretty hot from rendering all the on-screen blocks.

Some of the comments were a bit sarcastic, remarking that TheMobileCrafter had too much time on their hands. However, players were quick to point out that time management was the real benefit in this case, as many Minecraft fans can lose consistency as they bounce between builds and other tasks.

Moreover, TheMobileCrafter clarified in the comment thread that the mining complex and surrounding buildings took nine months to construct. Few players have the time to play the game for incredibly long stretches and finish large builds in a few days, so they tend to divide their build projects into daily or weekly objectives.

For some additional context, TheMobileCrafter also provided YouTube videos touring their current Pocket Edition world. Other builds seen in these videos include a massive-scale mob and experience farm, a gold farm in the Nether, and much more.

The consistency and dedication required to create so many structures in a Pocket Edition world is very impressive. Minecraft's mobile port isn't the most user-friendly when it comes to controls, so TheMobileCrafter certainly had their work cut out for them as they learned movement and building tricks, before eventually creating their game world.

Not long after the initial post, TheMobileCrafter stated that they had several other projects left to be completed. Since this is the case, fans may very well be able to see more of what this creator builds in the near future.