Minecraft player shares duplication glitch for Bedrock Edition 

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition is known as "Bugrock" among some fans due to the in-game glitches that players can often find, but it appears that a player named u/Dank_Lard has found an in-game bug that should prove quite helpful. In a post to the game's official subreddit, u/Dank_Lard shared an item duplication method in the latest release of Bedrock.

Since some Minecraft players had been reporting that their items were disappearing in Bedrock due to switching between them too fast, u/Dank_Lard did some experimenting and found that the same unusual glitch could also cause items to duplicate.

They shared their findings with a video of them switching between enchanted golden apples and shovels, vastly increasing their supply of the former just by switching items.

Minecraft fans react to the latest duplication glitch found for Bedrock Edition

The item switching in this Minecraft Bedrock bug is tricky but doable (Image via Dank_Lard/Reddit)

According to u/Dank_Lard, Minecraft fans can replicate this duplication glitch by using an item that has a distinct animation (foods, potions, crossbows, spyglasses, etc.) and quickly letting go of the right-click/use button and switching to another item on the hotbar. The timing window is small, but when performed effectively, you will make duplicates of the item you used before switching.

"The way i found works best is if you, while using the item, let go of right click just before using the number keys to swap to the item you want to replace" - u/Dank_Lard, December 9, 2023

It should be noted that whatever item you switch to after the animation is removed during the duplication process. So, it's best to use cheap or relatively useless items like u/Dank_Lard did in their video with wooden shovels. This way, you don't lose much on the trade-in while collecting highly valuable items.

Minecraft players in the Reddit post's comments were quite surprised by the bug, with some commenters remarking that they were able to recreate it quickly and make a ton of valuable items. Some fans joked that since one item was removed in the duplication process, players were essentially performing alchemy by converting certain items into others.

Comment byu/dank_lard from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/dank_lard from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/dank_lard from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/dank_lard from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/dank_lard from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Although this bug is undoubtedly a positive for players who use it effectively, other fans lamented that Mojang would likely patch it out in short order. While it's understandable that the developer wants Minecraft to be rid of highly impactful bugs that would make the game's survival-based modes too easy, some players remarked that Mojang doesn't want them to have fun with glitches.

This likely isn't the case, as other players remarked that the glitch had happened for them by accident, resulting in them losing some of the most valuable items, including enchanted diamond/netherite gear or their elytra. In that light, it's reasonable to assume that some fans want the bug to be patched out.

Comment byu/dank_lard from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/dank_lard from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/dank_lard from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/dank_lard from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/dank_lard from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/dank_lard from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

There's little doubt that such an impactful glitch will likely get patched in a Bedrock Edition update in the immediate future, so you may want to exploit (or avoid) the bug as much as possible before then. For the time being, you should keep this unexpected bug in mind or at least slow down your hotbar swaps to prevent the loss of valuable items.