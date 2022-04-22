Minecraft player shares effective technique to deal with Pillagers

Whether in raids, at Pillager Outposts, or just out in the wild, Pillagers are a difficult Minecraft mob to deal with. They usually spawn in groups and can attack from range. A few seconds of being caught off-guard can entirely deplete a crafter's health bar.

There are all different ways to deal with them. Many players try to give them a taste of their own medicine, firing a crossbow or bow at them from far away. Others just try and get a good sword and spam attack them until they all die.

There are always new techniques to try when fighting difficult mobs. However, this Minecraft Redditor might have come up with the most unique way to kill Pillagers.

Minecraft Redditor's distinctive way to defeat Pillagers

Pillagers will often group up. If they spawn in the wild, they spawn and move in groups. If they spawn in a raid, the wave will spawn together and usually stay together for a while.

This Redditor knew that and took advantage of it, finding an incredibly unique way of defeating them. In this case, a block of TNT was all it took to kill seven or so Pillagers.

It's obviously very effective as they could get rid of several Pillagers without breaking a sweat. Not a bar of health was lost in this endeavor, making it one of the safest methods.

The key here is to get all the Pillagers to group up. In a raid, this can be challenging because they will often leave the group to attack a villager. However, if users can get their attention, they might group up as they did in the post.

In that case, gamers will need to get up high enough not to take any damage from the blast but low enough that the TNT doesn't explode before hitting the ground. That's not too difficult, as this Redditor was able to be high enough to avoid the blast and had plenty of time before the block exploded.

It may also help to have blast-resistant blocks like Obsidian surrounding it. This could make for an effective way to "farm" Pillagers, even though their spawns are random.

It may be helpful in raids (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

The comments were filled with praise, with one noting that it was actually an excellent use of TNT, which is relatively expensive to craft.

Overall, the community loves the technique, as the post received well over eight thousand upvotes in a single day at the time of writing.

Edited by Ravi Iyer