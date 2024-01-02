Minecraft player shares their grand New Year's fireworks show 

Minecraft fans have different ways of ushering in the new year, but fireworks shows are among the most eye-popping and common. A Redditor with the username Immabed recently shared their New Year's fireworks display via a short video clip. According to them, their show utilized a total of 426 fireworks.

Thanks to craftable firework stars, Minecraft players can add color splashes, visual effects, and even shaped explosions to ordinary firework rockets. This is exactly how fans can create dazzling displays. The one that Immabed shared was undoubtedly a fitting way to send off 2023 in style and embody the excitement that 2024 can bring.

Minecraft fans react to Immabed's New Year's Eve fireworks show

Through the use of custom Minecraft fireworks star patterns and a little bit of redstone engineering, Immabed was able to control the release of the rockets to create an overall dazzling presentation.

Immabed shared the show with a few friends before midnight on New Year's Eve. According to them, they had to dig deep into their gunpowder reserves to make so many firework rockets, but one certainly can't argue with the results.

Although shaders were present in the video that was shared to r/Minecraft, Immabed assured commenters that the show looked just as great without shaders, and players offered their well wishes for 2024 in the comments.

Plenty of Minecraft players use firework rockets as crossbow ammo or as fuel for elytra flight, so much so that they may have overlooked how great a nice fireworks show can be. With so many new additions coming to the game regularly, including new functions for existing items and blocks, it can be tough to just relax and enjoy the scenery and usher in a new year with friends.

However, Immabed may have captured a snapshot of how great the simpler moments in Minecraft can be. Hitting a speedrun record or creating a breathtaking build is certainly fulfilling, but some of the best moments players can have are simply enjoying a fireworks show or sunset together after a long day of tasks in-game.

Although Immabed's New Year's Eve post was one of many on the Minecraft subreddit leading up to the end of 2023, every post helped bring the community together after another year of Mojang's sandbox title. All things considered, the future looks bright for the fanbase at large as they look back on their favorite moments before welcoming a new year of experiences.

With the upcoming 1.21 update on the horizon and countless contributions from the game's community via builds, mods, and other content, 2024 should be quite a year for miners and crafters. 365 days of creativity continue anew, thanks to the dedication of one of the more committed fanbases in recent gaming memory.