Minecraft player shares hilarious clips of llama fighting ravager

Minecraft mobs can get in some pretty crazy situations sometimes, especially when they inadvertently end up fighting each other. Such an incident was recently shared on Reddit by user UsernameMihai, who showcased a rare moment when a trader llama stood atop bamboo stalks and fought a ravager by attacking it with its spitting ability.

Since the ravager is a Minecraft mob with a paltry jump height and no ranged attack options, the creature could do nothing but struggle as the llama rested atop the bamboo and pelted it with spit projectiles.

The conclusion of the battle wasn't shown in the original clip, but it's quite likely that the ravager lost its fight, and the community had more than a few laughs in response.

Minecraft players joke about the ravager losing to the llama in UsernameMihai's video

As soon as UsernameMihai shared their ravager vs llama post to the Minecraft subreddit, players had plenty of goofy commentary to provide. Players quoted the infamous "high ground" moment in Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith as well as the video series Llamas With Hats.

At least a few players asked with curiosity if "Gringore the Vengeful," as UsernameMihai named it, managed to defeat the ravager successfully. To their joy, the original poster confirmed that the llama managed to kill its foe. Although the process likely wasn't fast, since the ravager couldn't break the bamboo, the llama was free to pelt it with its spit, which deals one damage point per projectile.

Apparently, the title "the Vengeful" for the llama stemmed from the leads and leather on the ground, indicating that the other trader llama in the pair was killed by the ravager. The remaining llama responded and spat on the ravager until it died. All in all, "the Vengeful" is certainly a fitting moniker for any ordinary animal mob capable of taking down a ravager, beasts tamed for village raids.

Many Minecraft fans were also surprised that the ravager couldn't simply break the bamboo. Interestingly enough, while these horned mobs can shatter plenty of blocks, they're incapable of breaking bamboo stalks in Java Edition with their usual melee and horn rush attacks. This unfortunate ravager was left without any means of defending itself against a simple llama with a height advantage.

All things considered, llamas are somewhat unique among many other animal mobs in Minecraft due to their willingness to defend themselves with their spit attack. Granted, it deals nearly no damage, but if the llama's target can't retaliate, there's not much it can do aside from attempt to avoid the attack, something the ravager clearly wasn't well-versed in doing.

These interactions between two wildly different mobs can be pretty rare, but when they occur, like how UsernameMihai shared, they're comical and add to the charm of Minecraft collectively. It's the little things that keep players interested, whether it's a strange glitch or just a llama standing on bamboo and pelting a ravager with spit.