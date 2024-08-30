Minecraft player shares interesting build hack using decorated pots

Despite Minecraft being out for more than 15 years, it is fascinating to see how players are still finding out new, simple things that went unnoticed for many years. Be it a simple game mechanic that allows players to do something or new ways of crafting different items, the game is always full of unexpected things. This goes to show the complexity and scale of the blocky game and the reason why it has managed to stay relevant all these years.

A new not-so-hidden secret of the game was revealed when Minecraft player and Reddit user TrueBino shared an image on the subreddit of the game showing something they just discovered. The image shows a lantern placed on top of a decorated pot. The lantern appears to fit perfectly inside, giving yet another way of lighting up the surroundings.

It seems that the original poster was not the only person who did not know about this. u/Beardwing-27 said that they had no idea this was possible in the game, while u/velvet_vixen4 said that they would be trying this for their next build. This indeed is a great way of using lanterns and giving the area a more vintage and layered look.

User Primary-Intention-94 said that even conduits, flower pots, fences/walls, and glass planes would also fit in decorated pots, suggesting ideas for other builds as well. u/TarantulaHugs1421 expanded the list further saying that the decorated pot is also compatible with mob heads, pickles, candles, torches, hoppers, chains, and so on. They said while some of them fit perfectly, other items just go inside it.

User raccoon-Cultural asked whether this would work on the Bedrock Edition as they tried using decorated pots as plants for the acacia tree but the tree would go inside the pot and the user had to break it open to get the plant back.

u/dawatzerz said that flower pots can be placed on top of the decorated pot and then one can add other plants to it. They also suggested crouching and then clicking to place things on top of it rather than inside it. User Shack691 said that saplings can only be placed on dirt blocks or in flower pots and not directly into decorated pots.

New mechanics in Minecraft

With updates, Mojang Studios keeps adding new game mechanics that make Minecraft even more fun. Recently, with the release of Snapshot 24w33a, the developers added a lot of features to the long-neglected minecart.

The update has also made the minecart faster and players can now launch it from a platform set up. This has led to a lot of interesting creations such as making TNT cannons. One player even recreated the famous Angry Birds game inside Minecraft.

